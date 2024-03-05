How to watch Super Tuesday online: live stream 2024 presidential primary results

How to watch Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday 2024 is set to take place on Tuesday, March 5. News and analysis will be broadcast around the world on US and global news channels. Traveling outside the US at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to safely watch US news channels from anywhere.

Super Tuesday preview

Whether you're expecting it to crown Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate or continue the comeback trail for Nikki Haley, Super Tuesday 2024 is set to be a decisive day on the GOP primary and caucus timeline.

So far it's been a bitter and unusual campaign on the red side of the 2024 election campaign. Former governor Nikki Haley has managed to see off strong challenges from the likes of Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and former vice president Mike Pence to valiantly remain in the fight for the Republican candidacy.

At the 11th time of asking, she finally made a breakthrough with a win at the weekend in the Washington DC vote. It's a modest start, but it's at least something for anti-Trump Republicans to cling on to, with the former President otherwise sweeping all before him despite not participating in any presidential debates.

Donald Trump's popularity and legitimacy to stand haven't been adversely affected by the indictments still hanging over him. To the contrary, they seem to have galvanized the fanbase of the former businessman and reality TV star even further.

In addition to Trump vs Haley, Super Tuesday will also see votes cast in the Democratic race for the White House. But with only low-key candidates Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson competing with Joe Biden, the sitting president's candidacy for re-election is as much of a sure thing as you can get in American politics.

Ready for another huge day for democracy? Here's how to follow the primaries and watch Super Tuesday coverage no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Super Tuesday in the US

How to watch Super Tuesday in the US

With primaries in 16 states – and, most likely, the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election – being decided on Super Tuesday, every news channel in the US is going to be covering the results in full.

That means if you have access to an antenna, cable or an internet connection, you'll be able to watch rolling news from the likes of Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and many, many more.

If you're a cord cutter who wants to get an OTT streaming service to watch Super Tuesday play out, then Sling TV is a good option. Its Blue packages include Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News (all in selected markets), CNN and Bloomberg TV. Subscriptions cost from $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime.

Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream these news channels and Sling TV when overseas.

How to watch Super Tuesday from anywhere

How to watch Super Tuesday online from abroad

If you're away from home when Super Tuesday plays out and want to watch the coverage that your domestic news channels provide, you may be unable to watch like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Super Tuesday from anywhere

Super Tuesday 2024 FAQs

What is Super Tuesday? Super Tuesday is the name given to the day during the US presidential election campaign in which most primaries and caucuses are held. Super Tuesday for the 2024 campaign takes place on Tuesday, March 5. In addition to 15 main primaries, Iowa's Democratic mail-in caucus will also finish accepting votes. Over one-third of all Republican delegate votes in 2024 will be cast during Super Tuesday.

What states will vote on Super Tuesday 2024? The states participating in Super Tuesday 2024 are: Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Who are the Republican candidates on Super Tuesday 2024? Only Donald Trump and Nikki Haley now remain on the Republican ballot for the 2024 presidential election, after 13 candidates originally threw their hats into the ring. 77-year-old New Yorker Donald Trump was the 45th president of the United States and is strong favorite to get the GOP nomination this time around, despite having a series of outstanding federal and state indictments hanging over him. The current poll ratings show him at an astronomical 76.7%. 52-year-old Nikki Haley is the former governor of her home state of South Carolina, as well as a previous US ambassador to the United Nations. She is currently at 15.1% in the polls.

When will the Super Tuesday 2024 results be announced? The first Super Tuesday 2024 polls to close will be Virginia and Vermont in the east of the country at 7pm ET. That will mark the start of the results coming in from across the country. With states to be decided across the time zones of the US, results will filter in over the night and into Wednesday morning. Some of the final results may take many more days or even weeks to be finalized, as mail-in ballots and other special votes are counted.