How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia live stream: Euro 2024 for free

In a very get-outtable Group C at Euro 2024, Thursday's Slovenia vs Serbia live stream from Munich sees two sides looking to bag a crucial three points.

Slovenia played villains in their first game, trampling over Christian Eriksen's fairy-tale return to the European Championships. With the current format, that precious point gives them a big chance of making the knockouts for their very first time.

But Serbia proved a stern test in their 1-0 defeat to England. With Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic at coach Dragan Stojkovic's disposal, they're always going to be a force to be reckoned with. But he'll have to do without experienced Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic, who is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury suffered in Serbia's opener.

Slovenia vs Serbia Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Thursday, June 20

Thursday, June 20 Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Slovenia vs Serbia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Slovenia vs Serbia for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Slovenia vs Serbia free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia live stream in the US

The Slovenia vs Serbia live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

If you're looking to pick up FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time (i.e. right after Euro 2024) if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Slovenia vs Serbia broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Slovenia vs Serbia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Thursday, June 20. Here are the Slovenia vs Serbia kick-off times around the world:

USA – 9am ET / 6am PT

Mexico – 7am CST

Brazil – 10am BRT

Central Europe – 3pm CET

South Africa – 3pm SAST

India – 6.30pm IST

Singapore – 9pm SGT

Australia – 11pm AEST

New Zealand – 1am NZST (Fri)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).