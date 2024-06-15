How to watch Serbia vs England live stream: Euro 2024 online

The Serbia vs England live stream sees the runners-up from three years ago begin their quest to go one better when they face the Eagles in a crucial Group C encounter in Gelsenkirchen.

One of the favorites to win Euro 2024 after qualifying with ease, Gareth Southgate’s side have won just one of their last five games with questions raised over their defence. With Harry Maguire ruled out of the tournament through injury and Luke Shaw unavailable for the first game, England will have a reasonably untested back four.

Serbia, who finished behind Hungary to secure their place in Germany, will hope to capitalise on this fact and certainly have the players to cause problems. In Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic they have a genuine goal threat, while Dusan Tadic has the ability to unlock even the most well-drilled defence.

Equally, England’s strength is in the forward positions and Southgate is blessed with plenty of attacking talent. With Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden all likely to start, the Three Lions will be confident of starting Euro 2024 with a victory.

Here's where to watch Serbia vs England live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Serbia vs England Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

FREE Serbia vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Serbia vs England for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Serbia vs England free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Serbia vs England for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Serbia vs England stream

How to watch Serbia vs England live stream in the US

The Serbia vs England live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Serbia vs England broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Serbia vs England for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm CEST local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Here are the Serbia vs England kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30 am IST (June 17)

Singapore – 3am SGT (June 17)

Australia – 5am AEST (June 17)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (June 17)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).