How to watch Scotland vs Hungary live stream: Euro 2024 for free
Scotland vs Hungary broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
It’s crunch time in Group A as both Scotland and Hungary desperately need a victory to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2024. With so much on the line, you can be sure that fans around the world will be tuning into a Scotland vs Hungary live stream.
After a thumping 5-1 defeat to Germany, Scotland showed plenty of fight as they secured a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. Scott Tominay’s deflected goal was cancelled out by a brilliant Xherdan Shaqiri strike but it was a crucial point that means victory over Hungary should be enough to see them reach the last 16 for the first time in their history.
Despite defeats to Switzerland and Germany, Hungary also have a slim chance of making it out of the group as one of the best third-placed teams. Against the hosts they defended stubbornly and did present a threat going forward, largely through Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who forced a number of top saves from Manuel Neuer.
Expect a lively atmosphere at Stuttgart's MHP Arena as the Tartan Army will be out in full force. You won’t want to miss this one so here's where to watch Scotland vs Hungary live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Scotland vs Hungary Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Sunday, June 23
- Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Scotland vs Hungary live stream broadcasters
You can watch Scotland vs Hungary for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- RTE – Ireland
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language Scotland vs Hungary free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Scotland vs Hungary for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Hungary stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Scotland vs Hungary live stream in the US
The Scotland vs Hungary live stream is on FOX in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Scotland vs Hungary broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Scotland vs Hungary for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 9pm CEST local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Here are the Scotland vs Hungary kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT
- UK – 8pm BST
- Mexico – 1pm CST
- Brazil – 4pm BRT
- Central Europe – 9pm CET
- South Africa – 9pm SAST
- India – 12.30 am IST (June 24)
- Singapore – 3am SGT (June 24)
- Australia – 5am AEST (June 24)
- New Zealand – 7am NZST (June 24)
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
