How to watch Scotland vs Hungary live stream: Euro 2024 for free

It’s crunch time in Group A as both Scotland and Hungary desperately need a victory to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2024. With so much on the line, you can be sure that fans around the world will be tuning into a Scotland vs Hungary live stream.

After a thumping 5-1 defeat to Germany, Scotland showed plenty of fight as they secured a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. Scott Tominay’s deflected goal was cancelled out by a brilliant Xherdan Shaqiri strike but it was a crucial point that means victory over Hungary should be enough to see them reach the last 16 for the first time in their history.

Despite defeats to Switzerland and Germany, Hungary also have a slim chance of making it out of the group as one of the best third-placed teams. Against the hosts they defended stubbornly and did present a threat going forward, largely through Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who forced a number of top saves from Manuel Neuer.

Expect a lively atmosphere at Stuttgart's MHP Arena as the Tartan Army will be out in full force. You won’t want to miss this one so here's where to watch Scotland vs Hungary live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Scotland vs Hungary Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 23

Sunday, June 23 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Scotland vs Hungary live stream broadcasters

You can watch Scotland vs Hungary for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Scotland vs Hungary free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Scotland vs Hungary for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Hungary stream

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary live stream in the US

The Scotland vs Hungary live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Scotland vs Hungary broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Scotland vs Hungary for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm CEST local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Here are the Scotland vs Hungary kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

UK – 8pm BST

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30 am IST (June 24)

Singapore – 3am SGT (June 24)

Australia – 5am AEST (June 24)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (June 24)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).