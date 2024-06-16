How to watch Romania vs Ukraine live stream: Euro 2024 online

We have another busy day of Euro 2024 action to look forward to on Monday, with fans across the continent set to watch a Romania vs Ukraine live stream.
Given what is going on back home, Ukraine will have plenty of non-native supporters this summer. They qualified for the tournament via the play-offs, beating Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland to book their place in Germany.
Romania qualified automatically, finishing top of their group ahead of Switzerland and Israel. They have not reached the knockout phase of a European Championship since 2000, but that is their objective this year.
Romania are a conservative side under Edward Iordanescu, so they are unlikely to take the game to Ukraine. Their strength is in the collective, which tends to be well organised and disciplined without the ball.
Ukraine are a younger team and they will look to take the initiative. Keep an eye out for Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who could end up joining one of Europe's biggest clubs after Euro 2024.
Here's where to watch Romania vs Ukraine live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Romania vs Ukraine Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Monday, June 17
- Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Romania vs Ukraine live stream broadcasters
You can watch Romania vs Ukraine for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- RTE – Ireland
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language Romania vs Ukraine free streams can be found on RTL (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), beinSPORTS (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Romania vs Ukraine for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Romania vs Ukraine stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Romania vs Ukraine live stream in the US
The Romania vs Ukraine live stream is on Fubo in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.
FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Romania vs Ukraine broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Romania vs Ukraine for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Monday, June 17.
Here are the Romania vs Ukraine kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 9am ET / 6am PT
- Mexico – 7am CST
- Brazil – 10am BRT
- Central Europe – 3pm CET
- South Africa – 3pm SAST
- India – 6.30pm IST
- Singapore – 9pm SGT
- Australia – 11pm AEST
- New Zealand – 1am NZST
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
