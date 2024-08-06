How to watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Netherlands vs Spain broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Floris Middendorp of Holland cradles the ball on his stick, in a white shirt, during the Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Soccrates Images)
Watch Netherlands vs Spain in the men's hockey semi-finals at Olympics 2024 as both teams look to reach the medals matches. Below we have all the information on how to watch Netherlands vs Spain in the men's hockey semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Spain upset the odds to make it through their quarter-final against the reigning Olympic champions, Belgium, and they'll need something special again today if they're to beat the Netherlands. Marc Reyne is the star man for the Redsticks with four goals in the six games in Paris so far.

The Dutch will be looking to Tjep Hoedemakers for their goals. The Hoofdklasse forward has picked up three so far, including two in their 5-3 win over Spain in the Pool B match just a few days ago. It's been 24 long years since the Oranje won their back-to-back golds in this event. As the world's no.1 ranked side in men's hockey, the nation expects.

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Spain and all the 2024 Olympic hockey live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. The winner will play one of Germany vs India in the final.

Watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 6
  • Start time: 8am ET / 1pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad.

How to watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final live stream from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the US, although there will be a replay on USA at 8pm ET.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Netherlands vs Spain men's Olympic hockey semi-final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include hockey free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Netherlands vs Spain men's hockey semi-final takes place on and August 6. The start times is 8am ET / 1pm BST

The 2024 Olympic men's hockey medal day and final is on August 8.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Spain men's 2024 Olympic hockey semi-final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

