How to watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Germany vs India broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Abhishek Abhishek, in a sky blue shirt and shorts and orange socks, controls the ball for the India men's hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / DeFodi Images)
Watch Germany vs India in the men's hockey semi-finals at Olympics 2024 for a fierce clash between two teams with gold on their minds. Below we have all the information on how to watch Germany vs India in the men's hockey semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

World number five side India face the reigning men's hockey world champions and four-time Olympic gold medallists Germany in a cracker of a semi-final. India will feel they pulled off something of a miracle to get this far after going down to 10 men against Team GB in the quarters and winning a penalty shootout. They will be without Amit Rohidas, though, who is suspended after his red card in that game.

World number two team Germany will feel confident after their victory over Argentina and have the luxury of a whole squad to choose from. This is a repeat of the bronze medal match from Tokyo. Which team can go one better this time?

Here's where to watch Germany vs India and all the 2024 Olympic hockey live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 6
  • Start time: 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final live stream from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the US, although there will be a replay on USA at 8pm ET.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Germany vs India men's Olympic hockey semi-final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include hockey free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Germany vs India men's hockey semi-final takes place on and August 6. The start times is 1pm ET / 6pm BST

The 2024 Olympic men's hockey medal day and final is on August 8.

Can I watch Germany vs India men's 2024 Olympic hockey semi-final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

