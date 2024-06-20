How to watch Netherlands vs France live stream: Euro 2024
Broadcasters, TV channels and how to watch for free
The Netherlands vs France live stream is another standout fixture in the Euro 2024 group stages. The question, however, is whether the standout player will be available.
Kylian Mbappe broke his nose in his team’s opening win against Austria and was seen leaving the ground in an ambulance. However, pictures of the now Real Madrid forward smiling and training have since emerged, giving fans hope he can play at least some part. If so, Dutch boss Ronald Koeman might bring Spurs star Micky van de Ven into his backline for added pace.
The Oranje made things difficult for themselves against Poland and are perhaps suffering a bit due to the absence of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners. They got the win thanks to super-sub Wout Weghorst. The prospect of him in a battle with William Saliba is an enticing one. The winner of this clash will qualify for the Round of 16 and this should be a blockbuster.
Netherlands vs France Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Netherlands vs France live stream broadcasters
You can watch Netherlands vs France for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- RTE – Ireland
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language Netherlands vs France free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Netherlands vs France for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Netherlands vs France stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Netherlands vs France live stream in the US
The Netherlands vs France live stream is on FOX in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.
You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex. Fubo Sports is also available through the Fubo app.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Netherlands vs France broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Netherlands vs France for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does the match start?
The match starts at 9 pm local time (Germany) on Friday, 21 June 2024.
Here are the Netherlands vs France kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 3pm ET / 12 pm PT
- Mexico – 1pm CST
- Brazil – 4pm BRT
- Central Europe – 9pm CET
- South Africa – 9pm SAST
- India – 12.30am IST (19 June 2024)
- Singapore – 3am SGT (19 June 2024)
- Australia – 5am AEST (19 June 2024)
- New Zealand – 7am NZST (19 June 2024)
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
