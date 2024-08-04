How to watch Men's Badminton Final at Olympics 2024: Vitidsarn vs Axelsen free live streams and start time

Men's singles badminton final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Team Thailand, in red shirt and black shorts, competes during the Men's Singles Badminton at the 2024 Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves)
Watch the men's badminton final as Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes on Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the gold medal match inside the Porte de La Chapelle Arena. Below we have all the information on how to watch the men's singles badminton final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Reigning world champion Vitidsarn cruised into the final after defeating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia on Sunday. The 23-year-old has only dropped one game en route to the gold medal match and is living up to the potential after winning three world junior world championship titles.

But, while the world number eight has impressed, he will have his work cut for him if he's to win gold against defending Olympic champion Axelsen. The Dane has yet to lose a game in Paris and raised his level once again in the semi-finals as he secured victory over Lakshya Sen of India.

Here's where to watch the men's badminton singles final and all the 2024 Olympic badminton live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch men's badminton singles final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 5
  • Start time: 8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST

Best free streams

FREE men's badminton singles final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the men's badminton singles final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the men's badminton singles final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic men's badminton singles final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch men's badminton singles final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The men's badminton final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and USA in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch men's badminton singles final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic men's badminton singles final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic men's badminton final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include men's badminton final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the men's badminton final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic men's badminton final takes place on Monday, August 5 at 8.30am ET / 1.30pam BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic the men's badminton singles final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

