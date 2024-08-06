How to watch Men's 400m Final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time for Hudson-Smith vs Hall showdown

Men's 400m final TV channels and free streams

Antonio Watson (L), in yellow and green, Quincy Hall (C), in red vest and blue shorts, and Matthew Hudson-Smith (R), in blue and white stripes, competing in the men's 400m Men ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / BSR Agency)
Watch the Men's 400m final at Olympics 2024 to see the crowning of a new champion. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Men's 400m final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The shock withdrawal of Steven Gardiner (BAH) means we're guaranteed a new champion, and it's looking like a straight showdown between Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR) and Quincy Hall (USA), the only two men to have cracked 44 seconds this year.

Michael Norman (USA) came within a tenth of that barrier in the heats, which was a season best, but Hudson-Smith and Hall have been keeping plenty in reserve. Here's where to watch the Men's 400m final and all 2024 Olympic Athletics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. The men's 400m final start time is at 3.20pm ET / 8.20pm BST on Wednesday, August 7.

Watch Men's 400m final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 7
  • Men's 400m final start: 3.20pm ET / 8.20pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Men's 400m final live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Men's 400m final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Olympic Men's 400m final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Men's 400m final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad.

How to watch Men's 400m final live streams in the US

The Men's 400m final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Men's 400m final live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Men's 400m final broadcasters by region

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Men's 400m final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free Men's 400m final live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Men's 400m final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Men's 400m final takes place at 3.20pm ET / 8.20pm BST on Wednesday, August 7.

The Men's 400m final is available on Peacock in the USA, and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic Men's 400m final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch the 2024 Olympic Men's 400m final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK.