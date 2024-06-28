How to watch Germany vs Denmark live stream: Euro 2024 for free
Germany vs Denmark broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Germany vs Denmark is the second Round of 16 match at Euro 2024 and promises to be a fascinating encounter. The hosts will be determined not to slip up.
Julian Nagelsmann’s side made it out of the group with relatively little fuss, although they did need a 92nd-minute strike from Niclas Füllkrug equalizer against Switzerland. This maintained their unbeaten run and confirmed top spot in Group A. Denmark, meanwhile, were runners up to England in Group C, which turned out to be a pretty poor section.
There is plenty of talent in both sides. Premier League fans know all about the threat posed by Danish Man Utd duo Rasmus Højlund and Christian Eriksen. Germany have a good mix of youth, like Florian Wirtz, and experience, such as Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller.
Recent history is on Die Mannschaft's side, but we may be in for a long evening. Three of these last four games between these teams have been draws.
Germany vs Denmark Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST
Best free stream
- ITVX (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Germany vs Denmark live stream broadcasters
You can watch Germany vs Denmark for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
Other, non-English language Germany vs Denmark free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Germany vs Denmark for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Germany vs Denmark stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available and a money-back guarantee.
How to watch Germany vs Denmark live stream in the US
The Germany vs Denmark live stream is on FOX in the USA.
Coverage of the knockout stages at the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $40 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Germany vs Denmark broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Germany vs Denmark for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does Germany vs Denmark match start?
Germany vs Denmark starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Here are the Germany vs Denmark kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT
- Mexico – 1pm CST
- Brazil – 4pm BRT
- UK – 8pm BST
- Central Europe – 9pm CET
- South Africa – 9pm SAST
- India – 12.30am IST (Sunday, June 30)
- Singapore – 3am SGT (Sunday, June 30)
- Australia – 5am AEST (Sunday, June 30)
- New Zealand – 7am NZST (Sunday, June 30)
Can I watch the match on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.