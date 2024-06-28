How to watch Germany vs Denmark live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Germany vs Denmark is the second Round of 16 match at Euro 2024 and promises to be a fascinating encounter. The hosts will be determined not to slip up.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side made it out of the group with relatively little fuss, although they did need a 92nd-minute strike from Niclas Füllkrug equalizer against Switzerland. This maintained their unbeaten run and confirmed top spot in Group A. Denmark, meanwhile, were runners up to England in Group C, which turned out to be a pretty poor section.

There is plenty of talent in both sides. Premier League fans know all about the threat posed by Danish Man Utd duo Rasmus Højlund and Christian Eriksen. Germany have a good mix of youth, like Florian Wirtz, and experience, such as Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller.

Recent history is on Die Mannschaft's side, but we may be in for a long evening. Three of these last four games between these teams have been draws.

Germany vs Denmark Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, June 29

Saturday, June 29 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Germany vs Denmark live stream broadcasters

You can watch Germany vs Denmark for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTÉ – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Germany vs Denmark free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Germany vs Denmark for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Germany vs Denmark stream

How to watch Germany vs Denmark live stream in the US

The Germany vs Denmark live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the knockout stages at the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $40 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels than you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Germany vs Denmark broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Germany vs Denmark for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Germany vs Denmark match start? Germany vs Denmark starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Here are the Germany vs Denmark kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

UK – 8pm BST

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (Sunday, June 30)

Singapore – 3am SGT (Sunday, June 30)

Australia – 5am AEST (Sunday, June 30)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (Sunday, June 30)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).