How to watch Australia vs Spain women's Water Polo final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

How-to
By
published

Australia vs Spain women's water polo final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Spain's Martina Terre, leaps to save a penalty, in a red swimsuit, in the water polo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Adam Pretty)
Jump to:

Watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo final at Olympics 2024, as the Paris Aquatic Center pool prepares to crown the first new champion in 16 years. Below we have all the information on how to watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo final at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The US team's three-time stranglehold on the gold medal has finally come to an end – but only just. They were beaten by Australia (the 2000 champions) in a thrilling shootout after their game finished 8-8. The Americans were downed by the so-called Stingers, who have become the shoot-out queens over the course of this tournament; they also overcame the Netherlands and Hungary by that method on their march to the semis.

The formidable Spanish team lie in wait, and are the only team in Paris who won all their group stage games outright. They were doing the swimming equivalent of strolling against the Netherlands in the semi-finals, but then saw the Dutch eat away at their five-goal lead to take things to penalties. Martina Terre was the hero of the hour for Spain, saving the crucial penalty to take her team to yet another final. Will they finally improve on their silvers from London and Tokyo?

Here's where to watch the women's water polo final and all 2024 Olympics water polo live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 10
  • Start time: 9.35am ET / 2.35pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Australia vs Spain women's water polo final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Australia vs Spain Olympic women's water polo final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Australia vs Spain women's water polo final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock only in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Australia vs Spain women's water polo final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Australia vs Spain women's water polo final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Australia vs Spain 2024 Olympic women's water polo final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's water polo final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Australia vs Spain women's water polo final at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic women's water polo final, Australia vs Spain, takes place on Saturday, August 10.

Start time is at approximately 9.35am ET / 2.35pm BST.

Can I watch Australia vs Spain 2024 Olympic women's water polo final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.