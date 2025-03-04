Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online

With Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in action, we're expecting fireworks in this Champions League game

Shot of footballer Jamal Musiala playing for Bayern Munich
(Image credit: Getty Images • Jamal Musiala playing for Bayern Munich)
The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is the tie of the night, a blockbuster clash between the reigning German champions and the giants whose dynasty they took a sledgehammer to. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

History tells us that when Munich get to the last 16, they're as good as guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals. Leverkusen not so much. They've failed to get past this stage in five previous attempts.

But get this. Since Xabi Alonso took charge of the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit, they haven't lost a single game against Munich, winning three and drawing the rest of their six meetings. With the two jewels of the German national team, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, taking center-stage, this is going to be a riot.

Here's where to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Wednesday, March 5
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen stream

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams in the US

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams in the UK

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen?

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 5 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen for free?

Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

