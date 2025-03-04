Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League match online

Stream on Paramount+ (US) and Discovery Plus (UK)

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is the tie of the night, a blockbuster clash between the reigning German champions and the giants whose dynasty they took a sledgehammer to. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

History tells us that when Munich get to the last 16, they're as good as guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals. Leverkusen not so much. They've failed to get past this stage in five previous attempts.

But get this. Since Xabi Alonso took charge of the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit, they haven't lost a single game against Munich, winning three and drawing the rest of their six meetings. With the two jewels of the German national team, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, taking center-stage, this is going to be a riot.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams in the US

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams in the UK

The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Official Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share the broadcast rights to the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen.

Asia

Click to see more Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen.

Oceania

Click to see more Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen? The Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream kicks off on Wednesday, March 5 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen from as little as 119 UAH. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).