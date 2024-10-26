Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Two teams at the top end of the league meet in north London

Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah passes the ball in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Philadelphia in July 2024.
(Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Arsenal vs Liverpool is a huge clash between two sides with Premier League title aspirations. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on October 27, 2024, from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

  • Date: Sunday, October 27 
  • Start time: 12.30pm ET / 4.30pm GMT

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass.

When does Arsenal vs Liverpool start?

Arsenal vs Liverpool kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, October 27.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Arsenal vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

