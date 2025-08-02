How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions 3rd test: free streams, TV details for Sydney clash

FREE Stream: 9Now (AU)

Third Test: Saturday, August 2, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The Australia vs British & Irish Lions live stream of the 3rd Test carries huge significance as the home side attempt to avoid a series whitewash against a Lions side bidding to win all nine of their tour matches on Australian soil.

Andy Farrell’s charges have been simply sensational in the first two Tests against the Wallabies, romping to a 27-19 victory in Brisbane before producing a stirring comeback 23-5 down to snatch victory and wrap up the series in front of 90,000 fans at an electric Melbourne Cricket Ground. Now the Lions are aiming to become the first team since the 1927 tour of Argentina to record a series whitewash.

While the Lions are riding high, the Wallabies were left reeling in Melbourne, having produced their best performance for quite some time. Joe Schmidt’s side were superb in the opening 30 minutes as lock Will Skelton and flanker Rob Valetin set the tone with their powerful running and tackling. However, they were unable to build on their impressive start and will have to raise their levels once again if they are to avoid a 3-0 series defeat.

Read on for our guide on where to see Australia vs Lions live streams online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

In Australia, the final Wallabies vs Lions test match is free to stream on the 9Now's streaming platform and app.

And for US-based rugby fans, you can live stream the game thanks to the free Paramount Plus trial.

CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch the Lions Tests against Australia.

Not yet a subscriber? Paramount Plus costs from $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. And if you've never used the service before you can take advantage of a FREE 1-week trial.

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

All games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the 3rd Lions vs Australia Test. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

As explained above, the three Test matches will be available on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now Down Under.

Want to watch in 4K? You can get coverage in glorious Ultra HD through Stan Sport – you'll need the Stan Premium base package for $22 and then an additional $12 for Stan Sport (so $37 in total).

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the Australia vs British & Irish Lions 3rd Test on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay $4.99 per month for your first two months and $24.99 per month thereafter, working out at $259.88 overall.

There's also a discount on the rolling monthly plan – down from $34.99 to $19.99. While the best value is still by paying for a whole year upfront for $249.99.

Australia vs Lions 3rd Test XVs

Australia: Wright; Jorgensen, Suaalii, Ikitau, Pietsch; Lynagh, White; Slipper, Pollard, Tupou, Frost, Skelton, Hooper, McReight, Wilson

Replacements: Paenga-Amosa, Bell, Nonggorr, Williams, Gleeson, McDermott, Donaldson, Kellaway

British and Irish Lions: Keenan; Freeman, Jones, Aki, Kinghorn; Russell, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Itoje, Ryan, Beirne, Curry, Conan

Replacements: Kelleher, Genge, Stuart, Chessum, Morgan, Earl, Mitchell, Farrell