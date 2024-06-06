England vs Iceland live stream: how to watch international friendly online

England take on Iceland on Friday at Wembley Stadium in their final warm-up game before they travel to Germany for Euro 2024. A free live stream will be available on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, the game is available on ViX, in Canada, it’s DAZN and a live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia. You can use a VPN to watch from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Friday, June 7, 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST (Sat) FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

After a somewhat sluggish start against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night, England eventually found their rhythm as they ran out 3-0 winners. More than the result, it was important that players took their chance to impress manager Gareth Southgate and the likes of Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold did exactly that.

Strikers Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins will be desperate for a chance to excel against an Iceland side that failed to qualify for Euro 2024 after losing 2-1 to Ukraine in the Uefa Path B play-off final. Southgate is unlikely to take both forwards and has spoken of the need to give Harry Kane extra minutes as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Follow our guide to watch an England vs Iceland live stream from all over the world – including details of free streams.

How to watch England vs Iceland for free

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Iceland is set to be shown absolutely free on Channel 4. Coverage of England vs Iceland starts at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com. You can watch the game online on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Away from the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch Channel 4 when abroad.

How to watch England vs Iceland from anywhere

If you're keen to watch an England vs Iceland live stream but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Iceland from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to Channel 4.

Watch England vs Iceland in the US

Unlike the England friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the week, there are no English-language TV channels showing the England vs Iceland game in the US. However, the game is available to watch with Spanish commentary via ViX which is available through cable alternative Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, along with lots more for sports fans to enjoy. England vs Iceland will kick-off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday. Out of the country? By downloading a VPN you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming services no matter where you are.

Watch England vs Iceland in Australia

In Australia, England vs Iceland is being shown on Optus Sport. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside traveling Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport subscription, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

Watch England vs Iceland in Canada