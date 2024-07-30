Disney Plus just canceled new adventure series Renegade Nell with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, despite a super-cool season 2 tease from the director

Renegade Nell was one of the shining stars of Disney Plus' 2024 slate – the streamer clearly thought it would be a big hit. But despite gaining a respectable 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 87% from the critics and earning a place on our best Disney Plus shows list, the swashbuckling comedy drama, written by Sally Wainwright of Happy Valley and Gentlemen Jack fame and featuring a fantastic performance by Derry Girls' Louisa Harland, won't be renewed for a second season.

The reason for the cancelation comes down to the fact that it hasn't hit "several metrics". That's according to Deadline, which quotes a Disney spokesman who says that while "we’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor", the show won't be coming back to the best streaming service.

Official Teaser Trailer | Renegade Nell | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What you won't see from Renegade Nell

Back in April, director Ben Taylor told the Radio Times that he and Wainwright were already working on a possible second season: "There is some crazy, crazy stuff in store." The second season would have picked up from the end of season 1 but jump forward in time a few years.

The show centered on Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman framed for murder and forced to become an outlaw. The reviews were largely enthusiastic: Empire said that "with a bold premise and an array of fantastic performances, Renegade Nell is an action-packed, fairy tale-tinged swashbuckler with something to say", while the New York Times said that "the show is amusing, intelligent and very well executed".

However, while many reviewers found lots to like The Hollywood Reporter was disappointed and, given this week's news of the show's cancelation, prophetic: "Renegade Nell never does deliver on the early promise of its concept, and eventually settles into the disappointment of unfulfilled potential."

If you're a fan of Sally Wainwright's work, however, there is some good news: she's currently working on a BBC show called Riot Women, which is about five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

