The 28 best Prime Video movies to stream in June 2025

If you're looking for the best Prime Video movies, this guide is for you. Below you'll find our pick of the original and licensed films from other studios that you can stream right now on Amazon's Prime Video platform.

Anyone can watch all of the best Prime Video movies if they have an Amazon Prime subscription. It's well worth it because with such an impressive library of films that's updated every month, there's plenty to dive into. For more, check out everything new on Prime Video in May.

With such an impressive slate of content, it's no surprise why Prime Video is one of the best streaming services around today, especially when seeing its growing library of best Prime Video shows. Read on for our selection of the best Prime video movies.

Best action movies on Prime Video

Thirteen Lives

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 147 minutes

Main cast: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman

Director: Ron Howard

RT score: 85%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Thirteen Lives follows the real-life story of a group of boys and their soccer coach who were stuck in a cave in Thailand back in 2018 due to flooding. Yes, we all know how the predicament ends (it ends well, don’t worry). But that doesn’t stop this story from being incredibly compelling. Which is why we’ve already recommended Thirteen Lives as one of our Prime Video movies of the day. The now famous rescue mission is very well adapted in this film by famous director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Splash), who retells the deeply gripping story about the power of working together and holding onto hope against all odds.

Monkey Man

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

Main cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma

Director: Dev Patel

RT score: 89%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Dev Patel has been busy with his directorial debut, as he also wrote and starred in it, so he really is at the center of this project. It was a huge success, too, with an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score. If you're in the mood for some real, bloody action, you won't want to miss the brilliant Monkey Man. Here, we follow a young man who gets his revenge after years of suppressed rage, which saw him forced to get beaten up by popular fighters in an underground fight club for cash. It's brutal, intense, and unforgiving and fans of movies like The Raid and John Wick won't want to miss this explosive revenge movie.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 123 minutes

Main cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig

Director: Guy Ritchie

RT score: 83%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer I love Guy Ritchie movies and while nothing can beat Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels for me, I still really enjoyed The Covenant. With a great cast such as The Boys legend Antony Starr and cinema icon Jake Gyllenhaal, this action movie follows a local interpreter who risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain during the war in Afghanistan. Despite the fact it was a box office flop, it's performed well on streaming and has a comfortable Rotten Tomatoes score, so it's well worth a watch if you're in the mood for a good war movie. There's enough here for it to stand out from other similar movies due to its emotional depths and drama.

Best animated movies on Prime Video

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 100 minutes

Main cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, John Cena, and Seth Rogen

Director: Jeff Rowe

RT score: 95%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a modern and fresh spin on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story many of us already know and love about a group of turtles transformed into sassy teen mutants. In telling the stories of the popular heroes in a half shell, it manages to appeal to older fans who will tune in for the franchise’s legacy while serving up a new slice of mythos. Visually, this movie is a real treat, with a unique style of animation that's incredibly fun to watch. Combine that with a fantastic voice cast including new talent and well-known names, as well as lots of genuinely funny writing and I think Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem could be one of the the best films in the TMNT franchise, and a must-watch for the whole family. Although Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is technically available to watch through Prime Video, it's only available to stream using the Paramount Plus channel add-on. If you enjoy the movie, you'll be happy to learn there's a sequel on the way and Paramount Plus is gearing up to launch a new series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set in the same universe.

Wallace & Gromit movies

(Image credit: Aardman Animations)

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 30 minutes (all)

Main cast: Peter Sallis

Director: Nick Park

RT scores: 100% (The Wrong Trousers); 100% (A Close Shave); N/A (A Matter of Loaf and Death)

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Beloved studio Aardman is best-known for their Wallace & Gromit movies, and you can watch three of them on Prime Video. My personal favorite is The Wrong Trousers so naturally I was thrilled when the iconic villain penguin Feathers McGraw returned for Netflix's Vengeance Most Fowl last year. These short films have just gone from strength to strength, with most of them scoring 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores across the board. Long may it continue, I'm still not tired of the eccentric inventor and his silent partner Gromit and all their misadventures, so long may it continue. As well as The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and A Matter of Loaf and Death are also available to stream, making it an excellent triple bill.

Best comedy movies on Prime Video

Bottoms

(Image credit: MGM Studios / Amazon)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 91 minutes

Main cast: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, and Nicholas Galitzine

Director: Emma Seligman

RT score: 90%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment At first glance, Bottoms may seem like it's going to be a typical American high school movie, but it doesn't take long to realize this is refreshing absurdist comedy that's delightfully weird and incredibly fun to watch – fans of Booksmart will love it. It follows the story of PJ and Josie, two girls at Rockbridge Falls High School who are unpopular, lesbians and desperately pining for the affection of cheerleaders Isabel and Brittany. They end up hatching a plan that involves setting up a self-defense club. If you're looking for a fun but smart film, Bottoms is it. I'm expecting great things from this fresh young cast, especially Rachel Sennott who plays PJ and co-wrote Bottoms with director Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby).

The Big Sick

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Main cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher, Zenobia Shroff, and Adeel Akhtar

Director: Michael Showalter

RT score: 98%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Here’s a cool fact about The Big Sick: it’s written by writer, producer, and podcast host Emily V. Gordon, plus actor, comedian and screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani (the duo are married), and is inspired by their real-life relationship. It’s a story about an interracial couple, played by Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan, who have to deal with cultural differences when Emily becomes seriously ill. It’s a funny and heartfelt movie, and feels fresher and smarter than a lot of more recent rom-coms. Critics and cinephiles agreed, too, with it being chosen by American Film Institute as one of the top 10 films of the year when it came out in 2017. It was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

My Old Ass

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 90 minutes

Main cast: Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White, and Maddie Ziegler

Director: Megan Park

RT score: 90%

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer My Old Ass is a comedy with a time travel twist I couldn't wait to watch. When it was released, it became one of Prime Video's most-watched movies and received rave reviews. In My Old Ass, while on an 18th birthday mushroom trip, Elliott (Maisy Stella) meets her witty 39-year-old self (Plaza). When older Elliott starts giving her warnings, young Elliott must rethink everything about family and love over a life-changing summer. One of my favorite comedy actresses Aubrey Plaza brings her signature deadpan humor to this refreshing coming-of-age story with a sci-fi twist.

Best drama movies on Prime Video

Conclave

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 120 minutes

Main cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Isabella Rossellini

Director: Edward Berger

RT score: 93%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer Since the world has just seen a new Pope, Conclave is as topical as it is highly entertaining. It's been a while since I was so invested in a drama like this; with such gorgeous visuals, compelling characters, a great script, and plenty of gossip and scandal to unravel, it's deserving of all the awards its picked up. If you missed its theatrical release, it's now streaming on Prime Video and it couldn't have come at a better time. It's also got a stellar cast including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and more. Don't miss it!

Air

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 112 minutes

Main cast: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis

Director: Ben Affleck

RT score: 93%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Air is best described as a sports drama, which follows the story of the ground-breaking partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, leading to the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand. Directed by Ben Affleck, he also stars alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis, and Jason Bateman. Air explores the behind-the-scenes negotiations and the visionary marketing strategies that enabled Nike to revolutionize the sneaker industry. As well as providing a surprisingly compelling story about sports and business history, I like this movie for its sharp dialogue, stellar performances, and insightful portrayal of real-life events that shaped modern sports marketing. It's easy to see why Air was selected as one of our best Prime Video movies of the day.

Catch Me If You Can

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Age rating: PG

Runtime: 141 minutes

Main cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken

Director: Steven Spielberg

RT score: 92%

Recommended by Recommended by Amelia Schwanke Senior entertainment editor I'm so glad Prime Video managed to catch this thrilling crime caper, because it's one of my top movie recommendations. For anyone that hasn't seen it, Catch Me If You Can follows FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) who is on the hunt for conman Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio), who manages to keep outwitting him by posing as a doctor, lawyer and even a pilot. From the beautifully designed opening title sequence to the jazzy score done by the incredible John Williams, this is an extremely well-made movie that offers a fantastical dramatization of a real-life game of cat and mouse. It's one of seven movies new on Prime Video in November with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should absolutely watch.

The Burial

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 126 minutes

Main cast: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, and Alan Ruck

Director: Margaret Betts

RT score: 92%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Set in 1995, The Burial is loosely based on the true story of Jerry O'Keefe, played here by Tommy Lee Jones. O'Keefe is a struggling funeral home owner facing financial difficulties who agrees to a contract with a man called Raymond Loewen of the Loewen Group to help him make ends meet. But Loewen doesn't see their agreement through, and a bitter battle ensues. What follows is a riveting story that sees Jerry hiring a man called Willie E. Gary to help him (Jamie Foxx), a bold and showy personal injury layer. Both Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx have been praised for their contrasting performances, making an unexpected legal team that take the story on some unexpected twists and turns. Like me, if you enjoy high-stakes courtroom dramas with two fantastic leads, The Burial is a must-watch.

Sound of Metal

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Main cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric, Chris Perfetti, and Michael Tow

Director: Darius Marder

RT score: 97%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Riz Ahmed shines in the lead role of Sound of Metal, a thoughtful and provocative movie about grief, addiction, and identity. He plays Ruben, a metal drummer who begins to experience hearing loss. He’s told to eliminate loud noises, but continues to perform, worrying that his career, relationship, and life as he knows it could soon be over. Sound of Metal a challenging watch at times, but one of the best Prime Video movies as it's also deeply moving and introspective. You’ll need to be in a certain mood to watch it, but when you do, you’ll be blown away. A crowd-pleasing flick that was nominated for numerous Academy Awards in 2019, winning in the Best Sound and Best Film Editing categories. Easily one of the best Prime Video movies around. It's certainly true that the Oscar-winning movie "will teach you how to hear without listening."

One Night in Miami...

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 110 minutes

Main cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., and Lance Reddick

Director: Regina King

RT score: 98%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment One Night in Miami comes from Regina King, who makes her directorial debut. The story is based on a 2013 stage play of the same name – written by filmmaker and playwright Kemp Powers – which itself is inspired by a real meeting that took place in February 1964 at the Hampton House in Miami. During that supposed event, Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr) gathered to celebrate Ali’s title win against Sonny Liston. Events unfold over the course of a single night as the legendary quartet talk about power, race, discussing their roles in the Civil Rights Movement, and the culture of the era. I think it's one of the best Prime Video movies around and, when it was first released, was nominated for several Academy Awards.

Honey Boy

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 93 minutes

Main cast: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, FKA Twigs, and Maika Monroe

Director: Alma Har'el

RT score: 95%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Honey Boy is loosely based on actor Shia LaBeouf’s childhood and his relationship with his father – the title of the movie coming from his nickname as a kid. LaBeouf wrote the screenplay and also stars in it but, rather than play himself, he portrays his father. It follows the troubled relationship between 12-year-old Otis, who is finding some success as a TV star, and his abusive father, who signs himself up as Otis' guardian. LaBeouf allegedly wrote the script as a form of therapy when he was in rehab. For that reason, it’s a difficult watch and feels very raw. Strangely, though, it’s oddly therapeutic for the viewer, too. At its core, this is a movie about a man’s struggles to understand himself and forgive himself, as well as his past trauma.

Best fantasy movies on Prime Video

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

(Image credit: Paramount)

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 134 minutes

Main cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant

Directors: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

RT score: 91%

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves "nails what Marvel movies fail at" according to our Prime Video movie of the day article. You don't have to know or care about the game Dungeons & Dragons to enjoy this fun romp of a movie as it follows bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and barbarian Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) who rally a crew of unlikely heroes to steal an ancient relic and have to fight off evil forces. This fantasy epic has action-packed sequences, lovable characters, and provides an enchanting world that would appeal to both newcomers and fans. It's an easy watch for the whole family.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

(Image credit: Prime Video/Paramount Pictures)

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer The Spiderwick Chronicles both mesmerized and terrified me when I first watched it at the cinema in 2008. It's been more than 16 years since then, but its left a long-lasting impression. The movie is based on the children's fantasy books by Holly Black, which chronicle the adventures of twin brothers Jared and Simon Grace (Freddie Highmore) at the Spiderwick Estate, which is overrun by magical creatures, such as goblins, ogres, fairies and trolls, trying to find a special book that has the power to destroy humanity. It may sound like a fantasy adventure but there's a lot of depth to the film, as it tackles themes like divorce, abandonment, fractured relationships and grief. If you love fantasy movies, then you'll absolutely enjoy this tale of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Best horror movies on Prime Video

Nosferatu

(Image credit: IMDb / Focus Features)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 132 minutes

Main cast: Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin

Director: Robert Eggers

RT score: 84%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior entertainment writer Robert Eggers' fantastic adaptation of Nosferatu is now streaming on Prime Video and I honestly can't recommend it enough. With a stellar cast, especially Lily-Rose Depp in the leading role, it's a great, ominous take on the original silent movie, it's a must watch for anyone who loves the horror genre. Eggers continues to impress with his horror movies, starting with The Witch and now also looking at making a new horror movie called Werwulf. Considering his track record, we're sure his take on the iconic werewolf villain will be just as good as all his predecessors. Eggers is a huge name in horror right now, and long may it continue.

Totally Killer

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 103 minutes

Main cast: Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Julie Bowen, Nathaniel Appiah, and Liana Liberato

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

RT score: 87%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Totally Killer is best described as a comedy horror, which pays tribute to 80s-era slasher movies and time travel films. It follows the story of Jamie (played by Kiernan Shipka) whose mother is murdered by the Sweet 16 Killer who went on a murdering spree 35 years earlier. Jamie travels back in time (naturally) to find her mother and catch the killer back during his original spree. It's a homage to legendary movies from both sci-fi and horror, like Back to the Future and Scream. Yes, it sounds like a bonkers mash-up of genres, but I promise that although it's not winning any awards, it's an incredibly fun watch nonetheless.

Nanny

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 98 minutes

Main cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, and Rose Decker

Director: Nikyatu Jusu

RT score: 91%

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer Prime Video's horror debut Nanny is getting the praise it deserves as it joins the likes of His House and The Conjuring 2 for their high Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Nanny definitely goes down as one of the best horror movies and became the first horror film to win the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Nanny follows Aisha (Anna Diop), a nanny who works in New York City for a wealthy family. She hopes her job will help her earn enough money to bring her son and cousin over from Senegal. However, she soon starts seeing terrifying visions and starts fearing for her and Rose's safety, the young girl she cares for. It refrains from the classic horror clichés by using interesting African folktale symbols and imagery to put a sinister twist on the American dream. As TechRadar's resident horror fan writes: "The director has made a big first impression and I hope she continues to deliver psychological horror hits further down the line."

Best romance movies on Prime Video

Música

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 91 minutes

Main cast: Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, and J.B. Smoove

Director: Rudy Mancuso

RT score: 96%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment When we picked Música as one of our Prime Video movies of the day, we said it’ll “warm your heart without being so sugary it'll rot your teeth”. This fresh and fun story is a romance with a twist. It’s about a man called Rudy who is “tortured by music”, which means he can hear it wherever he goes. His unusual skills are shown on screen as everyday scenarios burst into life as musical performances. One of the more recent picks in our best Prime Video movies guide, Música takes its inspiration from main star Rudy Mancuso’s experience of synesthesia, a neurological condition in which senses can merge and overlap – so Mancuso can see and feel the shapes of music. The rest of the story is described as “true-ish” and is about what happens when Rudy meets, and almost instantly falls for, Isabella (Camila Mendes). Expect a high energy and fun love story with plenty of music along the way that had me dancing around my living room.

The Idea of You

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 116 minutes

Main cast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, and Reid Scott

Director: Michael Showalter

RT score: 81%

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer Anne Hathaway starring as the romantic lead? Count me in. I've always been a fan of the Oscar-winning star in The Devil Wears Prada and Love & Other Drugs, so when I saw that she had finally made her return to the romance genre, I was all in. As I said in my Prime Video movie of the day article, "The Idea of You arguably crowns Anne Hathaway as the queen of romantic comedy" and it couldn't be more true. Based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name, Hathaway stars as divorcee Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old art gallery owner who falls in love with 24-year-old boy band member Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). However, when their age gap relationship faces harsh public scrutiny, Solène is forced to decide whether she wants to continue living the dream. The Idea of You is a refreshing and beautiful take on a traditional romance story with the message that it's never too late to find love as a single woman in your 40s, even when Solène thought it wouldn't happen again.

Best sci-fi movies on Prime Video

Her

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 126 minute

Main cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde

Director: Spike Jonze

RT score: 95%

Recommended by Recommended by Lucy Buglass Senior Entertainment Writer In a world where AI is becoming more prevalent, Jonze's 2010 movie about a man who develops a relationship with an artificially intelligent operating system is still very relevant. Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson deliver a very believable performance here, with the movie shedding light on modern day human relationships and ever evolving technology. It's a difficult watch at times but it's one of my favorite romantic movies so it's great to see it on Prime Video from May.

The Vast of Night

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 90 minutes

Main cast: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Gail Cronauer, Bruce Davis, Greg Peyton, and Mark Banik

Director: Andrew Patterson

RT score: 92%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment The Vast of Night is a 2019 sci-fi mystery set in 1950s New Mexico. It’s loosely based on real events, including the Kecksburg UFO incident – an unidentified fireball being spotted in the sky – and the Foss Lake disappearances, which saw a group of teens and adults mysteriously go missing. The film follows young switchboard operator Fay Crocker (played by Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett Sloan (Jake Horowitz) who discover an audio frequency that they think could be extra terrestrial. It’s an engrossing thriller that’s lo-fi and yet shows a lot of film-making skill.

10 Cloverfield Lane

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 105 minutes

Main cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, John Gallagher Jr., Suzanne Cryer, and Bradley Cooper

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

RT score: 90%

Recommended by Recommended by Grace Morris Entertainment Writer 10 Cloverfield Lane is one of the most tense, heart-pounding movies I've seen in a long time. Despite first watching it years ago, the sci-fi horror is still etched in my brain and had me on the edge of my seat even though the majority of the movie takes place in one setting. The second movie in the Cloverfield franchise, 10 Cloverfield Lane follows Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who wakes up in an underground bunker after a car crash with two men claiming that an attack has the world outside is uninhabitable. More horrifying secrets are uncovered and it becomes a desperate fight to escape with the twists and turns leaving your head in a spin.

Best thriller movies on Prime Video

Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 180 minutes

Main cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr.

Director: Christopher Nolan

RT score: 93%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Oppenheimer is a difficult watch. There’s no getting around it. That’s because the movie follows the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” Directed by Christoper Nolan (Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk), the film gives viewers a tense and meditative portrayal of Oppenheimer’s contribution to the Manhattan Project during World War II, along with the personal dramas and moral dilemmas he was forced to confront at the same time. The film boasts stellar performances with Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer's wife, and Florence Pugh as love interest Jean Tatlock. But Cillian Murphy is outstanding in the lead role, playing Oppenheimer with presence and a simmering unease. Oppenheimer’s intricate storytelling combined with breathtaking visuals and a chilling score make it a must-watch and deserving of a place in our best Prime Video movies guide. It's no wonder why our reviewer went to see Oppenheimer four times in the cinema in 70mm film on the largest IMAX screen in the UK; and in 70mm film in the largest IMAX in the US.

The Report

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 119 minutes

Main cast: Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Jon Hamm, Linda Powell, and Annette Bening

Director: Scott Z. Burns

RT score: 82%

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment The Report is a gripping and, at times, hard to watch political thriller that follows the story of the investigation into the CIA’s use of torture following 9/11. Directed by Scott Z. Burns, Adam Driver plays Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones, who is tasked with leading up the investigation. The movie focuses on the moral and ethical challenges faced by those in charge of uncovering the grim realities of the US government’s actions. Driver is excellent in the lead role, with a strong supporting cast, including Annette Bening and Jon Hamm. It's an intense but thought-provoking movie, which is why The Report was chosen as one of our top Prime Video movies of the day.

Gangs of Lagos

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Age rating: R

Runtime: 124 minutes

Main cast: Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Iyabo Ojo, and Chike

Director: Jade Osiberu

RT score: 82% (Audience)

Recommended by Recommended by Tom Power Senior Reporter, Entertainment Gangs of Lagos tells the tale of Obalola and the lives of his friends, Gift and Ify, as they grow up on the busy and chaotic streets of Isale Eko, a neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria. A film centered on family, friendship and betrayal, while also exploring the impact of violence and politically-affiliated gang culture in Nigeria, Gangs of Lagos isn't an easy Sunday afternoon watch – especially when you consider that it's based on true stories from Isale Eko. It's also the first Amazon movie to be made in Africa; the pioneering flick being the first of many upcoming international projects.

How we choose the best Prime Video movies

To help you find the best Prime Video movies for you, we've selected our favorites from the most highly-rated films available on the platform. Why only the most highly-rated? Because Amazon's paid for streaming service is known for having the biggest movie library out of all the best streaming services, so we had to narrow down the list somehow.

Each movie in this list has been included because it has a Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics of 80% or higher. Of course, review aggregate sites like Rotten Tomatoes, MetaCritic and IMDb aren't always reliable, which is why every movie has to also be personally recommended by one of the streaming team members: Matt Bolton, Amelia Schwanke, Tom Power, Lucy Buglass and Grace Morris.

We've included epic fantasy, tense drama, family classics, high octane action and much more in this list, with a mix of originals and licensed content. There's a movie for everyone in this guide.

For more Prime Video-based coverage, read our guide on all of the new Prime Video movies to arrive this month. Alternatively, see how much a Prime Video subscription costs or read our best Prime Video shows guide.