Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks totally cowabunga, dude

The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has landed online – and it looks totally rad, dude.

Set for release in theaters this August, and one of our eagerly anticipated new movies for 2023, the turtles' latest cinematic adventure looks to be a far cry from Michael Bay's gritty, grounded duology in the iconic franchise.

Yes, it's another CGI-style film, but Mutant Mayhem appears to have everything that makes for a brilliang tubular turtle power-based film: gorgeous visuals, plenty of humor, and crowd-pleasing action. Oh, and pizza – lots and lots of pizza.

Take a look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's first teaser below:

I don't know about you, dear reader, but I can't get over how visually innovative Mutant Mayhem looks. It's positioned as a CGI movie, but there are clear nods to the ground-breaking visuals seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its upcoming sequel Across the Spider-Verse. It also appears to have been inspired by claymation-based projects, such as Wallace & Gromit and The Nightmare Before Christmas; and I wouldn't be surprised if Mutant Mayhem has taken some cues from The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, too, one of the best Netflix movies, which is equally pioneering in its aesthetic.

In a press release, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies – the studios behind the turtles' latest revival – provided a brief synopsis of what to expect from the animated flick.

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts," the synopsis reads. "Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Of course, no animated flick is complete without its voice cast – and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has one of the best we've seen in a while.

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, The Suicide Squad's John Cena, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd, and Kung fu legend Jackie Chan are just four of the big names attached to this movie. For a full rundown of who's playing who, check out the below list:

Nicolas Cantu (The Fabelmans) as Leonardo

Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donatello

Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Raphael

Shamen Brown Jr (The Chi) as Michelangelo

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil

Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as Splinter

John Cena (The Suicide Squad) as Rocksteady

Seth Rogen (Invincible) as Bebop

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) as Baxter Stockman

Rose Byrne (X-Men: First Class) as Leatherhead

Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph (The Mitchells Vs. The Machines) as Cynthia Utrom

Hannibal Buress (Broad City) as Genghis Frog

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do In The Shadows) as Wingnut

Ice Cube as Superfly

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Building on Mutant Mayhem's links to The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, the latter's writer Jeff Lowe, who also worked on fan-favorite TV series Gravity Falls, is in the hot seat for the turtles' latest big-screen team-up. Storyboard artist Kyler Spears (Minions: The Rise of Gru) is on co-directorial duties, with Neighbors alumnus Brendan O'Brien writing the screenplay.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver produced the movie via their Point Grey Pictures company, which also produced Pam & Tommy for Hulu, plus The Boys and Invincible TV adaptations for Prime Video.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is due to slice its way into theaters on August 4. Make sure to travel by skateboard, and bring some pizza along for the ride.

