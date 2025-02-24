5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (February 24)

The Oscars are just around the corner, and while you’ll have to pay to watch all of the 2025 Best Picture nominees ahead of their respective streaming release dates, you’ll find plenty of Oscar-winning movies from years gone by streaming on the best free streaming services .



Below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week – from Dune to Boiling Point.

Dune (Tubi)

Dune | Official Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 2021

RT Score: 83%

Length: 155 minutes

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Main cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin

These days, Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to a freeway billboard, but it wasn’t until 2021’s Dune — which is now streaming for free on Tubi — that the young actor earned his stripes as a bona fide leading man.

Part one of Denis Villeneuve’s two-part (and soon to be three-part) sci-fi epic stars Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a gifted prince whose life is upended when a) he and his family are sent to ward over an unforgiving desert planet, and b) his father (Oscar Isaac) is unceremoniously murdered by the head of a rival house (Stellan Skarsgard).



Once you’re done battling Dune’s sandstorms and sandworms, check out our interviews with Villeneuve and the film’s Oscar-winning production team to see how they brought the world of Arrakis to life.

Lady Bird (Pluto TV)

Lady Bird | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 2017

RT Score: 99%

Length: 94 minutes

Director: Greta Gerwig

Main cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges

Just as Dune marked a gear change for Timothée Chalamet’s then-fledgling career, so too did Lady Bird bring first-time director Greta Gerwig into the mainstream spotlight (at the time, she already had seven screenplays to her name).



Now streaming on Pluto TV, this coming-of-age drama stars Saoirse Ronan as a precocious teen who longs to escape her Sacramento hometown and move to "a city with culture", against the wishes of her strong-minded mother (Laurie Metcalf). Gerwig, Ronan, and Metcalf all earned Oscar nominations for their involvement in Lady Bird, and the film remains a moving and hilarious portrait of early noughties adolescence.

Tangerine (Plex)

Tangerine - Green Band Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: January 2015

RT Score: 96%

Length: 88 minutes

Director: Sean Baker

Main cast: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan

Layer Cake (Pluto TV)

Layer Cake Trailer | Daniel Craig | Matthew Vaughn - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 2004

RT Score: 81%

Length: 105 minutes

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Main cast: Daniel Craig, Colm Meaney, Kenneth Cranham, George Harris

Some criticized Daniel Craig’s now-iconic casting as James Bond in 2005, but those naysayers clearly hadn’t seen his performance in Layer Cake a year earlier.



Now streaming on Pluto TV, Matthew Vaughn’s slick crime thriller follows an unnamed London drug dealer (Craig) whose retirement plans are scuppered when a ruthless mob boss (Kenneth Cranham) tasks him with one final job. Tom Hardy, Michael Gambon, and Sienna Miller also star in Layer Cake, which proved that Vaughn could make a successful Guy Ritchie movie without Guy Ritchie.

Boiling Point (Pluto TV)

Boiling Point (2021) - Stephen Graham, Philip Barantini - HD Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: August 2021

RT Score: 99%

Length: 92 minutes

Director: Philip Barantini

Main cast: Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Alice Feetham, Hannah Walters

Stephen Graham is currently punching his way through Victorian London in Steven Knight’s A Thousand Blows series on Disney Plus, but for a real showcase of the English actor’s talent, look no further than Boiling Point, which is now streaming for free on Pluto TV.



Filmed in real-time, in a single take, at a real East London restaurant, Boiling Point centers on a respected chef (Graham) whose personal and professional problems threaten to derail service on the busiest night of the year. Praised for accurately portraying life in a high-pressure kitchen, this isn’t a film to relax to, but it sure is a thrilling watch.