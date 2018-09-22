What iPhone 6S SIM card size do I need?

Apple's iPhone 6S was an incremental update but it still brought with it plenty of appealing upgraded features. The highlight was the new 3D Touch display that allows for multiple pressure controls, but there was also faster processing and a sharper camera to help it sell by the bucket-load.

And now it's cheaper than ever. If you're going to get an iPhone 6S or want to change network on your beloved old model that's now out of contract then you need to know that it takes a nano SIM. Read on for even more helpful info and even a guide to find the best SIM only deals for your iPhone 6S.

What is a nano SIM card?

The humble SIM card is what runs the data connection in any phone and without it even the most powerful smartphone is weakened. The SIM itself has, like phones, also changed. It's gone from the large standard SIM size of old and slimmed down to mini SIM, then micro SIM and now is in the nano SIM format for most new phones - including the iPhone 6S.

How do I get a nano SIM card?

You can easily get a nano SIM for your iPhone 6S from your current network provider, either in a shop or via the phone and post. The SIM will be free and should be dished out quickly, meaning there's not much to hold you back from getting that SIM.

If your iPhone 6S is unlocked then you can go for any network you fancy. Check out our guide to the best SIM only deals here to find the ideal one for you.

How do I keep my old number?

To change phone and network doesn't mean changing phone number, you can take that with you. Simply call your network for your PAC code and you're good to go.

Then call your new network and the current SIM you've been given will be updated with your phone number. This can take up to 24 hours but it's worth the potential wait so you can carry on being contacted by everyone without them even knowing you've changed network.