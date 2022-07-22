Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer review

The Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer delivers nothing less than a high quality and impressive juicing capability. It's a really nice-to-have appliance which will perfectly compliment any retro 50s appliance - but there are more affordable and just as effective ways to juice citrus fruits.

One minute review

Smeg is a household name that has been around for years and is a particular favorite of ours. Inspired by their Italian heritage, they use bold colors, unique designs and innovative new materials to differentiate themselves from the busy home appliance market and, therefore, others competing to make the best juicer (opens in new tab) on the market.

The Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer is no exception to this. With its retro 50s styling and beautiful pastel blue hue (also available in other colors), it looked really smart on our kitchen countertop.

It does exactly what is intended; it juices citrus fruits. It's also incredibly easy to set up with minimal assembly required, and it's obvious how to use it just from looking at the instructions and the appliance.

Smeg claims that it has an anti-drip, pop-up spout that allows liquid to be dispensed easily in a clean way. Further to its design, the universal cone and strainer mean that you can squeeze both large and small fruit.

At $199.95 / £139 / AU $206, it is what we consider to be a high-ticket item. Yes, it does what you need it to, but you can juice lemons in a much more affordable way with something more manual - although it is less effort with the Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer to hand.

Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer: price and availability

List price: $199.95 / £139 / AU $206

Widely available

The Smeg CJF01 is priced at $199.95 / £139 / AU $206 and is widely available through resellers. You can't buy it directly from Smeg but you can find out where you can buy it from through their website. (opens in new tab)

It is the only citrus juicer from Smeg in all available regions. They do also have the Smeg slow juicer (opens in new tab) which is a more versatile option - it just doesn't do citrus.

Price and availability score: 3/5

Design

Beautiful colors; pastel blue, pink, cream, pastel green & white

Retro 50s styling

No buttons, switches or dials

The Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer is a very good-looking appliance. If you already own one of the brand's 50s-style fridges, coffee makers or kettles, it'll feel like a natural choice to bring into your kitchen.

In Smeg's own words it's an appliance that is 'designed to show off', and that it does. It has smooth curved lines, along with everything you need to juice a variety of citrus fruits. It measures 1.86 x 7.8 x 6.2inches / 29.5 x 20 x 16cm (h x w x d), so this is a juicer with stance, too - some may even say bulk. There are no buttons, switches or dials to press or hold which adds to the appeal, not to mention the ease of use.

The 70W motor with an integrated on-off sensor does all the work which is activated by pressing down one-half of the fruit until it runs dry. Juice pours out of the non-drip spout, and while this does channel the liquid very well, we found that it does, regrettably, drip - even after removing your vessel from underneath it.

It comes with a removable cover to protect it when not in use (which can also be used as a bowl for holding peel), and all of the components are removable for washing, which makes using the appliance from start to finish quick and easy.

Design score: 4/5

Performance

Juiced the citrus fruits easily

Very easy to use

No built-in strainer for pulp or small pips

We found the Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer very easy to assemble, very easy to use and equally very easy to clean. We juiced all of the citrus fruit varieties we could find in our local greengrocer - grapefruit, orange, nadorcotts (a type of clementine), lemon and a lime - and even a kiwi fruit, where there was some logic behind the decision.

The drip spout is not adjustable so we were pretty limited to what glass/vessel we could use. Luckily, we had a few of the same glasses which worked out well for juicing all the citrus fruits in line - and for the purpose of this review. The height to the base of the spout is 120mm, so a vessel of up to this height is what you'll need to have to comfortably have the juice trickling into.

We started big with the orange. We cut it in half (widthways), placed it flesh-side-down onto the juicer and applied some pressure. The motor kicked in and started to rotate the juicing cone inside of the orange half. It took just a few seconds for the juice to start trickling out down the drip spout and into the glass.

Next up, we juiced a couple of nadorcotts. Juice extraction was good but, the skin on this particular citrus fruit isn't as thick or as waxy as the lemon and it started to fall apart in our hands. When it started to do this I stopped juicing it, the motor automatically powered off, and I could see that it had quickly eaten away at the fleshy fruit.

The lemon and lime juice was efficiently extracted and the skins were intact after extracting all of the juice. The larger pips were captured on the strainer but with the lime, in particular, smaller pips made their way into the glass, so you'll (also) want get a small sieve (opens in new tab) for filtering out anything you don't want in the juice.

Juicing grapefruit with the Smeg CJF01 was by far the easiest way to go about it. Grapefuits are large and often have tough skin so using a manual citrus juicer (opens in new tab) was a lot more effort (in this case) to extract the juice - we did try, as a comparison.

The juicing cone worked through the flesh quickly and a lot of fruit was collected on the strainer, but pips did make their way through.

I decided to try to juice a kiwi, purely out of curiosity. The logic was that I could cut it in half easily and that it has soft fruit for the juicing cone to work its magic on. However, juicing a kiwi with a citrus juicer is not advised. The skin is really thin and the flesh doesn't juice - we felt it was a good experiment, though.

Whilst juicing all of the fruits we listed above, we measured a consistent noise level of 54dB which, for context, is only a little louder than moderate rainfall, so it's super quiet. This appliance won't be the early-morning wake-up call that we all dread - that can be something else.

Performance score: 4.5/5

Smeg CJF01 citrus juicer Attributes Notes Rating Price & affordability It is what we consider to be a high ticket item and although it is lovely-looking and works beautifully, there are more affordable ways to juice citrus fruits. Great that it is widely available, though. 3/5 Design The smooth lines, ease of assembly and ease of use makes this a very appealing appliance, but it is bulky. 4.5/5 Performance It juices citrus fruits really well. Just a shame that small pips and chunks of fruit made their way into the glass. 4.5/5

Buy it if...

You want to juice citrus fruits with minimal effort There's no dials to turn or buttons to press - just press down one half of the fruit to start juicing.

You regularly juice citrus fruits It's an appliance for those who regularly reach for the citrus variety, and nothing else.

You want to add to your Smeg retro 50s appliance range This may seem like a superficial reason, but we appreciate that if you want to complete the look you're going for in the kitchen - and the appliance is going to get some use at least - then it'll be money well spent.

Don't buy it if...

It's not going to get regular use With a list price of $199.95 / £139 / AU $206 we consider this a really nice-to-have appliance, but not a need to have because there's other more affordable ways how to juice a lemon, etc

You prefer smooth OJ We found that quiet a lot of bits (pulp and pips) ended up in the glass

You prefer to drink out of large vessels The drip spout can not be adjusted so you'll struggle to fill it, not only due to the size but also the time it'll take to juice enough fruit to fill the glass

First reviewed: July 2022