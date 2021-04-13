Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trailer is here – and it features a zombie tiger

Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist movie that will launch on Netflix, has received a new trailer ahead of next month's release.

The new three-minute long video landed on YouTube and social media after a special trailer premiere fan event. As you might expect, there's plenty of high-octane action, quips, and trademark Snyder slow motion footage in the trailer - and there's even an appearance from a zombie tiger in the final few seconds.

Check out the official trailer below:

The risk? A zombie-infested Las Vegas. The reward? $200 mil. Go all in. Army Of The Dead, the new film from Zack Snyder is in select theaters May and on Netflix May 21. pic.twitter.com/EhPIYxq4UrApril 13, 2021 See more

Army of the Dead is the beginning of Zack Snyder's shared zombie universe for Netflix

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero who is coerced by Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) into breaking into Las Vegas to retrieve $200 million that's sitting in Tanaka's casino vault.

Intrigued by the prospect of a massive payday, Ward enlists the help of a ragtag bunch of experts - and his daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), whose relationship with her father is central to the plot - to pull off the heist.

Of course, there's plenty standing in the group's way. The gang only has 32 hours to complete the mission and, if that isn't enough, Las Vegas was the epicenter for a massive zombie outbreak a few years earlier. The group won't be encountering your Walking Dead style of zombie, either. Led by a number of sentient Alpha zombies, Las Vegas' mammoth horde - complete with zombie tiger, who Snyder revealed was named Valentine at the trailer fan event - will be more than a match for Ward and his party.

Speaking during the trailer fan event, Snyder also confirmed that Army of the Dead is the first entry in a shared zombie universe that will be coming to Netflix. A prequel movie, which will follow Army of the Dead's safecracking expert Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighofer), will reveal more about Dieter's backstory and why the Bly's Casino safe is of significance to him.

An anime prequel series called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will also reveal how Scott Ward and other Army of the Dead characters' efforts to save mankind during the Las Vegas zombie outbreak. Snyder also revealed work on the series is still ongoing.

Directed by Snyder from a script he wrote alongside Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, Army of the Dead will launch on Netflix on May 21. The movie will also be available in select theaters on May 14.