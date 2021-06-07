WWDC 2021: Apple Music Spatial Audio event set to follow keynote

Apple could be on the verge of revealing more details about the Spatial Audio feature that's coming to its music streaming service, Apple Music.

According to MacRumors, a teaser video was uploaded to Apple Music for a special event called Introducing Spatial Audio. The teaser video has since been removed, but revealed that the event will take place at the annual WWDC (Worldwide Developer's Conference) today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT / 8PM BST on June 7, or 3AM ACT on June 8 in Australia.

If the event is going ahead, it will directly follow today's keynote, which kicks off at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST, or at 1am ACT June 8 in Australia.

This is where we expect to get our first official look at the next major software updates including iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, iPadOS 15 and more. We're also hoping to hear about the rumored Apple AirPods 3, though noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the company won't start producing new AirPods models until the ‘third calendar quarter of 2021,’ according to in an investor report seen by AppleInsider.

Cinematic sound

Apple recently announced that Apple Music will be getting Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, with a release date still to be confirmed.

The immersive sound technology was initially designed for cinema, bringing a sense of height as well as width to soundtracks and effects, making it feel as though sound is coming at you from all angles.

If you have a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones with either the H1 or W1 chip, Apple Music will be able to automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks by default – according to the company, "thousands" will be available at launch, with more to follow.

Apple says that it will be constantly adding new Dolby Atmos tracks to the service, as well as curating dedicated playlists to help you find your favorite tracks in the 3D sound format. Albums that are available in Atmos will also have a badge on its detail page, so you should be able to spot them quickly.

(Image credit: MacRumors / Apple)

This feature was announced alongside Lossless Audio, with both features coming to Apple Music at no extra cost to subscribers. According to Apple, subscribers will "be able to hear the exact same thing that artists created in the studio", with Lossless Audio. To begin listening to Lossless Audio, you can turn it on in Settings > Music > Audio Quality, where you'll be able to choose the resolution of your music based on your connection (cellular, Wi-Fi or download).

The Lossless tier starts at CD quality (16 bit / 44.1kHz), and goes up to 24 but / 48 kHz, and can be played natively on Apple devices. And, for audiophiles, there's Hi-Resolution Lossless, which goes all the way up to 24 bit / 192kHz.

Both Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio are expected to launch in June, so it's no big surprise that the company would want to highlight it at this year's WWDC. And, if the official launch coincided with a new AirPods model, Apple will really shake up its audio competitors like Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.