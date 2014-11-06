TechRadar Deals: Apple iPad Air 32GB, JBL speakers, TVs and more!

TechRadar has a team of tech-savvy super-elves putting together our daily deals, and today we've got some great ideas for discounted Christmas presents.

We've got Apple iPad Airs, bluetooth speakers, some nifty kitchen gear, PC components, DIY tools and more!

Why don't we start with the iPad Air: we've spotted the iPad Air 32GB WiFi model on Tesco Direct for just £329. That's a pretty amazing deal when you think that the new iPad Mini 3 costs about the same price. You'll need a secret eCoupon code to get the special price, which is: TDX-TGHR. The deal won't last for long so be quick.

One brilliant present to give someone this Christmas is a Bluetooth speaker. They're all the rage and great for taking music with you when you stay with family or go on holiday. We found the JBL Micro wireless protable speaker online for just £19.97.

And how about this activity tracker for young kids? It's a wearable pet designed to keep kids active, With the LeapFrog LeapBand Activity Tracker kids can have a good time getting active with a customisable pet pal as they play games and complete challenges together. And it's available on Amazon for just £18.16.

Our LEGO deals are always super popular because everyone loves LEGO! Here we have a DC Comics LEGO Super Heroes set which includes Batman and The Riddler. You can pick it up on Amazon for £17.51.

MORE DEALS

KENWOOD KM331 Classic Chef Kitchen Machine - Silver - £149.00 at Currys (Less than Half Price)

LG 42LB5500 42 Inch Full HD LED TV at Argos only £269.99 Delivered, Save £110 off original price

Bosch IXO IV Cordless Screwdriver - 3.6V Argos £19.99

Lego Star Wars AT-AT, down from £109 to £72.99 @ Amazon

Lenovo Z50-70 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB + 8GB SSHD, 15.6", Silver £629.95 ( £525 after cashback) @ John Lewis

128GB SD CARD QUMOX SDXC £28.50 Sold by Sunwood-UK and Fulfilled by Amazon.

Intel Core i5 i5-4690K CPU £167.60 @ Amazon

Haynes V8 Model Combustion Engine £26.49 Delivered @ Amazon

HDMI KING - Double Insulated 3M (9.8ft) Imperial Series High Speed v1.4 HDMI Cable with Ethernet, 3D, Audio Return, 2k and 4k Support for £3.49

Wacom Bamboo Solo Stylus - Black for £7.18