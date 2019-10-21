Windows 10’s latest update reportedly causes Blue Screen of Death issues

Windows 10 May 2019 Update users are hitting even more issues with the problematic KB4517389 cumulative update which was released earlier this month, and is now reportedly causing a Blue Screen of Death, or boot failure, for some folks.

Unfortunately, as Windows Latest spotted, there are several users on Microsoft’s Answers.com forum pointing the blame at KB4517389 for a Blue Screen of Death (complete crash of the PC) with a ‘cldflt.sys’ error message. That particular process – which pertains to cloud (possibly OneDrive) support – isn’t the cause of the problem, according to a volunteer moderator on Microsoft’s help forum.

Uninstalling the cumulative update fixes the issue, and at the moment, that’s the suggested course of action for those affected.

Meanwhile, the bug has been reported to Microsoft via the feedback hub for Windows 10, and so hopefully it’s being investigated. As well as this, another user is reporting a boot failure issue, so there are seemingly some very nasty gremlins in the works.

Breaking Basic

And there are further complaints that some apps are being broken by the KB4517389 cumulative update, specifically Visual Basic 3, which works again when the update is uninstalled.

Furthermore, apparently a whole bunch of legacy 16-bit apps written in Visual Basic 3 are similarly scuppered by the update, a corporate user reports.

Last week, we heard about VMware 14 failing to work in Windows 10 after installing KB4517389, and also problems with Microsoft’s own Edge browser.

This follows a whole raft of other flaws caused by the cumulative update including breaking the Start menu (once again – this was a highly unfortunate side effect of a previous cumulative update, too).