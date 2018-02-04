Windows 10 S is becoming Windows 10 S Mode

Changes are coming to the stripped-down, lightweight operating system Microsoft produces and which has up until now been known as Windows 10 S: it's getting a new name for a start, and will become Windows 10 S Mode in the not-too-distant future.

That's according to the Microsoft watchers at Thurrott and Neowin, who say the company wants to rebrand the software so it fits better into its portfolio of products. The new S Mode OS will soon be available on most versions of Windows, limiting users to apps downloaded through the Windows Store, with an unlock option available for the full version of the software.

A Microsoft spokesperson provided us with the following statement on the matter: “Windows 10 S provides a streamlined, secure and battery efficient experience that we believe is a great choice for many customers. We’ll share more about what’s next for Windows 10 S when we’re ready.”

Apparently, if you're running Windows 10 Home in S Mode, you'll be able to upgrade to the full desktop experience for free, while those with Windows 10 Pro in S Mode are going to have to stump up $49 for the privilege of unlocking, though all this is yet to be confirmed by Microsoft itself.

To switch or not to switch

We don't have a timetable for when this rejigged Windows approach is going to arrive, but it seems that Microsoft is planning to refresh its prices sometime in April, so it makes sense for the company to make an announcement on this switch at the same time.

Thurrott is also reporting that 60 percent of users who buy a computer with Windows 10 S on it don't upgrade to the full-fat version of the operating system. Of those who do upgrade, 60 percent do so in the first 24 hours, while those who don't unlock Windows 10 in the first seven days are 83 percent likely to stick with Windows 10 S.

We also have a hint that the next big update for Windows, Windows 10 Redstone 4, is going to be labelled the Spring Creators Update. It wouldn't be the most original of names, but we're expecting more details about the next iteration of the software in the coming weeks.

Via The Verge