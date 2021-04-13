Where to watch Normal People: stream every episode online

Normal People is anything but a clichéd romantic jaunt. Based on Sally Rooney’s New York Times bestselling book, this show walks viewers through a complex modern-day love story - one that perhaps hits a little too close to home. Sound enticing? Follow our guide to find out how you can watch Normal People in your country.

How to watch Normal People online Air dates: 2020 Total seasons: 1 (12 episodes) Creators: Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, Mark O'Rowe Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Eliot Salt, Sarah Greene, Sebastian de Souza Streaming options: Hulu (US) | BBC iPlayer (UK) | Stan (AUS) | Crave (CA)

The show follows Connell and Marianne’s romance, from school through college, as they navigate their changing lives. It looks at how affection and intimacy transform as two individuals grow together.

Normal People stands out because of its subtle and authentic portrayal of an evolving relationship. It captures everyday nuances and is achingly realistic, not just in its approach to romance but also in its mature presentation of themes like anxiety and depression.

Normal People is a Hulu original, however Hulu is only available in the US currently. That said, there are other platforms you can stream the show from. Keep reading to find out where you can watch Normal People online where you are.

How to watch Normal People online in the US

Normal People is available exclusively on Hulu in the US. A Basic subscription will cost you $5.99 per month and you’ll get a 30-day free trial included with this. Students enrolled at US Title IV accredited colleges can take advantage of their student discount and enjoy Hulu for just $1.99 per month, but there’s no free trial included. Hulu’s Basic plan is one of the cheapest on the market because it comes with ads. But, unlike Netflix, Hulu also offers a live TV plan that gives you access to over 65 cable channels, so you can catch news, sports, documentaries, and many other TV shows. The Hulu + Live TV plan will cost you $64.99 per month and comes with a 7-day free trial. A Standard Hulu subscription will give you access to a huge amount of content. You’ll find classics like Seinfeld, ER, Freaks and Geeks, and also recent hits like Killing Eve, The Handmaid's Tale, and Atlanta. Hulu is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, PlayStation 4, web browsers, and Apple and Android phones and tablets - to name just a few devices.

How to watch Normal People online: stream every episode in the UK

Those in the UK are lucky enough to be able to watch Normal People completely for free via BBC iPlayer, where you'll just need a valid TV license to watch. All 12 episodes are available to binge and watch at your own pace, and can be watched on a number of devices including iOS and Android handsets and tablets, Windows and Mac via browser, most Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

How to stream Normal People and watch every season online in Canada

Those in Canada can also benefit from a free stream of Normal People - as long as you don't mind an ad or two. Watch Normal People on CBC's Gem streaming service with ads, or sign up and get a 30-day free trial with no ads on a Premium account for $4.99 a month.

How to watch Normal People: stream every episode online in Australia