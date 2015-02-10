Open Source Virtual Reality grows even bigger with a dozen new partners

Open Source Virtual Reality, a Razer-spearheaded coalition that was introduced at CES 2015 in January, has announced 12 new partners.

OSVR aims to build an open source VR platform that developers and hardware makers can use to create virtual reality devices and experiences across multiple operating systems.

Existing OSVR partners Razer and Sensics are today joined by 12 new companies, including 3DRudder, a maker of foot-powered controllers; Cyberith, maker of a VR "locomotion device;" Impulsonic, which creates spatial audio solutions; Jaunt, dedicated to making VR more cinematic; Lucidscape, builder of a new 3D engine; and game developers Pixel Titans and Tammeka Games.

The new partners also include SoftKinetic, which is working on "DepthSense" hand interaction for VR; Sonic VR, another 3D sound company; Tactical Haptics, which wants to improve controller rumble technology; VR Bits, another content creator; and VR Union, a maker of business-facing virtual reality hardware.

The year of VR

OSVR also announced the Open Source Virtual Reality Academia Program, by which it will provide 10 free OSVR Hacker dev kit units and source code access to interested universities.

This may prove to be the year of virtual reality, and with OSVR, Samsung, Sony, and even LG and Google offering their own versions, it's clear by now that Oculus Rift - the VR headset that kicked off the current movement - is no longer the only giant on the field.

With VR going open source, that can only get more true.