10 books you should read to prepare for the VR revolution

You could make a cogent argument that the concept of a simulated reality has been in existence in the human psyche since we began to dream, and when we began to explore our imaginations and record it in text, plays and songs a world that exists outside our own was never far away.

But Virtual Reality - a constructed world generated by computer that we can live or play within - feels like a specific subset of this, and as we prepare for the second coming of VR in our own reality, there are plenty of films to watch and books to read that should leave us champing at the bit for whatever comes next.

From the prescient Snowcrash by the inimitable Neal Stephenson, via the cyberpunk brilliance of William Gibson's Neuromancer and with a relevant nod to the feelies in Aldous Huxley's astonishing seminal Brave New World written back in 1931, we've picked out the books and stories you should read to prepare for a VR revolution.