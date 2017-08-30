Want Hi-Res audio from Google Home? Deezer has you covered

Want to hear your music in crystal-clear 44.1 kHz/16-bit? Just ask.

Deezer announced today that it’s finally expanding its HiFi high-resolution audio program from Sonos systems to Google Home, Chromecast Audio and Chromecast Audio compatible speakers via Deezer’s mobile app.

According to Deezer, that integration will include all speakers with Google’s Chromecast built-in tech, which means you’ll also see Deezer HiFi on Sony, Samsung, Yamaha, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, Pioneer, AudioPro and Devialet speakers in the near future.

But what, exactly, qualifies as high-res these days?

According to Deezer's definition, it’s 44kHz/16-bit stereo audio – or 1,411kbps lossless FLAC. For reference, that’s about 4.4 times greater than the streaming music industry’s standard of 320kbps, which Spotify uses, and 7.3 times better than the 192kbps streaming you’ll hear on Pandora.

While Tidal has long been the ruler of the high-res audio realm, especially in the US, Deezer beat it to the punch on integrating into Google’s voice control system, a move that might help solidify the streaming service’s hold on the HiFi world.

The HiFi Home

Besides Deezer, Google Home only supports Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and Pandora via voice commands, which puts the streaming service in a pretty selective club.

Deezer HiFi was introduced in the US for the first time two years ago as Deezer Elite, a high-def flavor of the streaming service that could only be played on Sonos systems – a kind of unfortunate limitation for the system, especially for those looking for an alternative to Tidal.

Now that partnership has expanded to include a half-dozen new partners.

“With more and more consumers embracing voice activated services and a clear market for high quality audio, it is important that we are in a position to offer both to ensure the best possible experience,” said Riad Hawa, Deezer VP of Hardware Partnerships.

Deezer HiFi is available for $19.99 per month and includes full access to Premium+ (no ads, unlimited music on mobile devices, no advertisements).