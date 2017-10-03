Walmart accidentally leaks new image of Google Pixel 2 XL

Image credit: Walmart

The leaks for the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL just keep coming. Today's leak comes courtesy of Walmart , which happened to include an image of the Pixel 2 XL in a premature posting (and leak) for the Google Home Mini.

The new leak showed the Google Pixel 2 XL running the Google Home app, notes 9to5Google , and it confirms many of the rumors we've been seeing in recent months, such as the USB-C port on the bottom of the phone and the front-facing speakers.

Walmart's leak follows on the heels of a leak yesterday from Evan Blass, who posted images of the upcoming device in its smaller and larger forms.

Both images suggest that the glass on the edges of the display will be slightly curved, but the display itself will be a traditional flat surface. Blass' images showed the phones with a black body, but the image from Walmart seemingly confirms we'll also be able to get it with a white body (although the face will remain black).

Google Pixel 2 XL (Photo Credit: Evan Blass)

Based on the images from Blass and Walmart, the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL look similar for the most part, but the larger Google Pixel XL 2 boasts a taller 18:9 screen and a lot less bezel while the smaller Google Pixel 2 retains much the same shape as its predecessor.

Walmart has already taken the page down. As it was focused on the Google Home Mini and the phone image was merely in view to illustrate the Mini's pairing capability, the leak unfortunately didn't reveal more than that.

On the bright side, there are plenty of other leaks to choose from. Leaks have been so common that we've already posted a buying guide of sorts, which can already tell you about the Google Pixel 2 vs the Pixel XL As for whatever's left to surprise us? Unless someone else makes a slip-up today, we'll have to wait until Google's proper announcement tomorrow.

Lead image credit: 9to5Google