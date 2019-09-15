Vikings vs Packers live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

Week 2 of the 2019-2020 NFL season is upon us and this weekend we’ll get to see the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field stadium. This is the second year in a row that they’ve met on the field during week 2 and excitement is high on both sides as the two teams managed to win their first game of the season last week.

There’s no reason to miss out on one of the greatest rivalries in the NFC North and TechRadar is here to help you get a Packers vs Vikings live stream from just about anywhere in the world.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers - when and where? The Vikings will take on the Packers today at the 80,000+ Lambeau Field stadium in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kick-off time is set for 12pm local time, so that's 10am PT, 6pm BST, 3am AEST.

The Vikings went up against the Falcons last Sunday and won 28-12. The team dominated during the first three quarters during which time Dalvin Cook was able to score two touchdowns and Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins both scored one touchdown each.

The Packers also won their respective match against the Chicago Bears but not by nearly as many points at 10-3. Under their new head coach Matt LaFleur, Jimmy Graham scored a touchdown during the second quarter while Mason Crosby kicked a 39-yard field goal during the fourth quarter.

Whether you’re a Vikings fan in Minnesota, a Packers fan in Green Bay or just want to tune in to see today’s game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Vikings vs Packers from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

Watch the Vikings vs Packers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Vikings vs Packers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Vikings vs Packers in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox. The network will show the game at 1pm ET / 10am PT and you can also stream the game on your mobile devices, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV via the Fox Sports Go app . Don’t want to pay for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are a range of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Vikings vs Patriots live in the UK

If you’re a die-hard American football fan, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Those watching in the UK will be able to watch this game on Sky Sports and the network will be showing the Vikings vs Packers game on Sky Sports Action at 5pm BST and on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm BST. Not interested in signing up for Sky just to watch this game? Don’t worry as NowTV covered with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. The service also offers weekly and monthly passes if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans that want to watch the Vikings vs Packers game on TV can do so on TSN and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 1pm ET on TSN 1, 3, 4 and 5. If you’d prefer to stream the game online, on mobile or using your favorite streaming devices (Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also has a FREE TRIAL available so you can test out the service for yourself.

Live stream Vikings vs Packers in Australia for FREE