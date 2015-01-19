Amazon is going to make movies for the cinema

Not that happy with just creating original content for Prime subscribers, Amazon is now branching out to the big screen.

The company announced it will begin producing and acquiring original movies for theatrical release, with a view to get 12 films on screens per year. It'll also secure early window distribution for Amazon Prime Instant Video, shrinking the gap between theatrical and VoD release to between just four and eight weeks.

"We look forward to expanding our production efforts into feature films. Our goal is to create close to twelve movies a year with production starting later this year," said Amazon Studios VP Roy Price. "Not only will be bring Prime Instant Video customers exciting, unique, and exclusive films soon after a movie's theatrical run, but we hope this program will also benefit filmmakers, who too often struggle to mount fresh and daring stories that deserve an audience."

Netflix is currently at work on its first movie, a sequel to Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, but the big red company's ambition ends with an online release - Amazon is the only one with the big screen in its sights.

Amazon partly determines which of its pilots will be made into full TV shows based on user feedback, and we see no reason why it couldn't employ a similar technique for film. Either way, this is an interesting play from Bezos and co.