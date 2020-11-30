This is the cheapest AMD Ryzen laptop this Cyber Monday but it has one big flaw

Gateway AMD Ryzen laptop - $279.00 from Walmart

Gateway was so close to nailing it with this affordable laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen. The machine boasts decent specs, a fingerprint scanner and a smart aesthetic, but the system memory is lower than we'd like.View Deal

The GWTN141-2GR is currently the most affordable AMD Ryzen on the market right now, at just under $279 from Walmart (roughly £210), making it a great choice even as a business laptop.

This 2020 model comes with the AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, a dual-core CPU with a base clock of 2.6GHz. It's comparable to an Intel Core i3-8121U processor, which is to say it's not too shabby, especially with AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics.

In terms of aesthetic, the machine is a considerable step up from the graphite-colored models of yesteryear, with three colors to choose from at the time of writing: grey, blue and purple.

We like the display, a full HD one, a rarity at this price point. The rest of the specification is decent, but nothing to write home about. There’s 4GB of DDR4 memory (upgradable so you can change it after) and a 128GB M2 SATA SSD.

Connectivity options, meanwhile, include a card reader, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, three USB ports, an audio jack and an HDMI port.

Gateway claims that the battery will power the laptop for up to eight hours, which is remarkable for an entry level laptop and, at only 3.5Lbs, this is also a pretty portable notebook.

We also appreciate the large single hinge and thin bezel on the frame as well as the 1-megapixel camera (better than on the MacBook Air), the fingerprint scanner and an audio system that is tuned by none other than THX audio.

Bear in mind