The Mercedes EQS SUV does bulky beauty the right way

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest electric offering, the EQS SUV – a tech-heavy seven-seater that proves chunky EVs can still pass the eye test.

Intended as the battery-powered alternative to the brand’s combustion engine GLS and larger sibling to its (excellent) luxury EQS saloon , the EQS SUV will mark Mercedes’ biggest electric car to date, and is scheduled to hit showrooms before the end of 2022.

We’ll delve into the EV’s specs below, but the long story short is that this is essentially a slightly taller (read: family) version of the EQS, meaning drivers can expect many of the latter’s plush trimmings and stellar performance credentials with the welcome addition of two extra seats.

The EQS SUV benefits from its likeness to the standard EQS in the looks department, too. Unlike other bulky EVs announced in recent months – the BMW XM being the most monstrous example – Mercedes’ latest places emphasis on curves instead of chrome to maintain the EQS’ unassuming elegance.

Those unconvinced by the latter’s shapely aesthetic won’t be converted by this SUV version (especially with its raised roofline and slightly squarer face), but we think that Mercedes has outdone its German automotive counterparts when it comes to sizeable style.

The EQS SUV will launch in three powertrain options: the 450+, 450 4Matic, and 580 4Matic. Mercedes claims the former will boast up to 410 miles of range on a single charge, while the latter all-wheel-drive versions of the car will both offer 380 miles. All three will be capable of 200kW fast charging, as we’ve come to expect from most high-end EVs in 2022.

Mercedes hasn’t yet confirmed the EQS SUV’s speed specs, though the impressive pace of its sedan sibling (0-60mph in 5.9s / 0-100km/h in 6.2s) suggests drivers can expect a comfortable amount of power from any of the three versions offered.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

It will come as no surprise to hear that the EQS SUV’s interior looks as stunning as any other in most modern-day Mercedes. The brand’s dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen is, of course, an option here, though even in its absence, owners can still make use of the myriad features – including biometric security and AI-enhanced navigation – bundled into Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system.

It also won’t come as a surprise to learn that all this tech comes at a price. No official figures have been confirmed as yet, but the Mercedes EQS SUV is expected to cost in excess of $140,000 / £110,000 / AU$193,000 when it releases later in the year.

Sure, that’s an eye-watering sum of money for a family-focused electric car – but at least you won’t be driving a BMW XM.