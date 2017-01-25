The best-looking Android Wear watch may get a 'sporty' sequel with LTE

The Huawei Watch gave Google's Android Wear software its classiest-looking smartwatch to date in 2015, and a sequel may do the same for Android Wear 2.0 next month.

The Huawei Watch 2 will be unveiled at the end of February, when the Chinese phone maker's MWC 2017 press conference happens, reports VentureBeat.

Its timing couldn't be better. This will be exactly two years since the first Huawei Watch made its debut, and Android Wear 2.0 now boasts exciting new features.

The new, 'sportier' Huawei Watch 2 is said to take advantage of the new features with an LTE version that connects to cellular networks for data outside of Wi-Fi.

Google Android Wear 2.0 powers

The Huawei Watch 2 with both Android Wear 2.0 and LTE sounds like the best combination for anyone who wants to ditch their smartphone once in a while.

Right now, all but one Android Wear watch (the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE) needs to be tied to a phone via Bluetooth to get emails and messages. That makes true, on-the-go data inherently difficult.

Sometime it's a choice between fitness tracking without a phone connection or carrying your phone on runs so you're not cut off from the rest of the world.

If the Huawei Watch 2 is indeed going to be sportier, then the company has all the more reason to launch an LTE version in addition to a normal Wi-Fi model.

We'll be at MWC 2017 next month for the unveiling and be able to stack it up against those two LG-made Google watches rumored to launch days sooner.