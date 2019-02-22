The best Fitbit Charge 2 bands and accessories

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the company's best selling fitness trackers, and if you own one you've likely had it sporting the same design since you got it out of the box on day one.

Below you'll mostly find our selection of Fitbit Charge 2 bands - there are more straps than there are accessories because there are so many great options - that can entirely change the look of your tracker.

We'll run you through some of the best third-party options as well as our favorites you can directly buy from Fitbit.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Image Credit: Mornex

1. Mornex Leather Fitbit Charge 2 strap

A cheap leather option

Colors: 20 options

Cheap

Look premium

Different colors different prices

If saving money is your main intention here, it doesn't mean you have to miss out on having a leather band for your tracker.

This leather option from Mornex comes in a huge variety of colors, which at the time of writing is over 20 different options.

We don't expect the leather to be particularly comfortable for when you're exercising, but it gives your band a different look to most of the other straps at this price.

Image Credit: Fintie

2. Fintie Fitbit Charge 2 nylon band

A different material to the rest

Colors: Black and Pink

Comfy alternative to silicone

Adjustable buckle

Might not have perfect fit

If you’re irritated by silicone or steel straps, this woven nylon band is one of the cheapest bands we’ve seen. It’s available in two different colors and has a buckle, meaning it should be easy to get a good fit.

With some of the cheaper bands, however, it’s definitely worth checking your Fitbit is firmly locked in place before wearing.

Image Credit: Hanlesi

3. Fitbit Charge 2 Hanlesi steel bracelet

Another metal option for you

Colors: Black, Silver, Rose Gold, Gold

Cheap

Attractive design

Uncertain of build quality

After another cheap bracelet for the Fitbit Charge 2? This metal option will feel good on your wrist and look stylish at the same time.

This probably isn't what you want to wear when you're exercising, but it may be a good option if you're looking for a cheap strap that also offers a formal look.

Image Credit: Fitbit

4. Fitbit Charge 2 charging cable

A new cable for charging,

Useful

Plugs into any USB

Not cheap

Lost the cable for your Fitbit Charge 2? You can buy a replacement directly from Fitbit using the links above. Even if you haven't lost it, you'll likely find it useful to have a spare cable anyway.

These aren't particularly cheap, but if you want a way to easily boost your device that you can always keep in your bag this may be the perfect accessory for you.

Image Credit: Fitbit

5. Fitbit Charge 2 Classic Band

The band you'll want first

Colors: Black, Blue, Plum, Teal, Lavendar | Material: Silicone

Official

Good value

Plain design

This is the official Classic band from Fitbit that you'll likely want to buy for your Charge 2. It's made of silicone and comes in a variety of different colors.

It's not as expensive as the premium bands you can buy for your Charge 2 and we particularly like the silicone material while exercising.

Image Credit: Fitbit

6. Fitbit Charge 2 Sport Band

One for the joggers

Colors: Blue, Pink and Black

Comfortable for running

Made directly by Fitbit

Not many color options

If you're wearing a Fitbit Charge 2 for exercise, this is probably the best band for you to buy on this list. The Sport Band from Fitbit is the most comfortable to wear while exercising and will suit you well if you plan to get sweaty regularly.

You can buy it directly from Fitbit in either blue, pink or black.

Image Credit: Fitbit

7. Fitbit Charge 2 Leather Band

A more premium look

Colors: Brown, Pink, Indigo | Material: Leather

Official band

Premium look

Expensive

Want something with a more premium look for your Fitbit Charge 2? We like this official leather band from Fitbit that gives you a great formal look for when you need to dress up a little.

You won't want to exercise in this version though, so you may want to buy a silicone band (listed above) too.

Image Credit: Fitbit

8. Fitbit Charge 2 Milanese Loop

Metal option for your wrist

Colors: Black, Silver

Cheap

Premium look

Uncertain of build quality

This stainless steel strap will give you a more fashionable look on your wrist than the strap that comes with the Fitbit Charge 2. This is a cheap alternative as well and will cost you a lot less than the leather option elsewhere in this list.

Go for a milanese loop band if you're after a great new look for your Fitbit Charge 2.