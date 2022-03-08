Ted Lasso season 3 start date may prove to be surprise own goal

Audio player loading…

Ted Lasso season 3 has officially entered production – but will its later than usual release date reduce its chances of success during next year's award season?

If that sounds like a loaded question, allow us to explain. First, the good news: filming has finally begun on the critically acclaimed Apple TV Plus show's third season, with a post on the streamer's Twitter account confirming as much.

It's expected that Ted Lasso season 3 will be the final entry in the soccer comedy series and, truth be told, we're not even remotely ready to say goodbye to Ted and company. Still, season 3's delayed production start date means that the cast, crew, and fanbase can drag out its potential farewell for as long as possible.

But there is one possible problem with Ted Lasso season 3's later than expected start date – namely, that it could miss out on a bunch of 2023 award season nominations.

That may seem like a curious opinion to hold, especially when 2022's award season hasn't ended yet. Prominent award ceremonies like the Golden Globes have already taken place, but this year's BAFTAs and Oscars are still to be held. Ted Lasso season 2 may not have been nominated in any category at either of those events, but it is up for gongs at other prestigious ceremonies including the Writers Guild of America Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Golden Reels Awards.

With its 24 wins on the 2021 awards circuit, and the three it's secured so far this year, Ted Lasso is an awards season darling. It would be something of a shock, then, if it inexplicably missed out on being nominated for any prizes during the 2023 awards season.

Season 3's later than expected start date, though, makes that a possibility. Filming on its predecessors began in January 2020 and January 2021, meaning that Ted Lasso season 3's start date is two months later than usual. As Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard on the show), explained to TVLine, this delayed start to production could result in season 3 bypassing 2022 completely and being released in 2023. That would certainly make it ineligible for next year's award season.

Will we see the AFC Richmond gang in Ted Lasso season 3 this year?

But what if Ted Lasso season 3 is released sometime in 2022? It would still be in danger of missing out on the 2023 awards season because of various eligibility rules.

According to the 2022 Oscars eligibility criteria, studios wanting to nominate their movies and TV shows for awards had to do so by December 31, 2021. For award ceremonies that Ted Lasso has previously triumphed at, such as the Critics Choice Awards, the cut-off point was even stricter for 2022 – studios having to put their nominations forward by November 15, 2021.

If similar rules are implemented for 2023's awards circuit, Ted Lasso season 3's cast and crew will face an uphill battle to land any award nominations. The show needs to be filmed and edited, and will require other large-scale post-production elements including VFX shots, potential pick-ups, and more. All of that has to be completed on most episodes before a release date can be announced.

There's a chance that Ted Lasso season 3 could make it in time to be nominated for next year's biggest award ceremonies. Seasons 1 and 2 were released in August 2020 and July 2021 – seven and six months after filming began on each entry respectively. If season 3 follows a similar shooting schedule, its first episodes may be ready in time to arrive by late September or early October. That would put Ted Lasso season 3 in prime award eligibility territory.

It would be a shock... if Ted Lasso missed out on the 2023 awards season

Even so, that'll be a big ask. If Ted Lasso season 3 is the final entry in the Apple TV Plus series, its creators will want to send it off with a bang. That means giving it the send off that it deserves narratively and from character arc perspectives, as well as making it the best entry in the TV show yet. We suspect, then, that more work has gone into Ted Lasso season 3 than its previous two entries, resulting in its delayed production start date.

Is Ted Lasso season 3 in danger of potentially missing out on more gongs in 2023? Frankly, yes. It sounds like the cast and crew want to take their time on this entry, especially if it's the show's final season. That patience and meticulous execution could be the very things that prevent it from landing any awards early next year. And, with other TV shows likely to enthral viewers and critics in the meantime, Ted Lasso may have an even bigger fight on its hands during the 2024 awards season.

That, though, may be a small price to pay. If this is to be Ted Lasso's swansong, we – and many other fans, we suspect – will want it to be as good as possible, and give him the farewell that he deserves. If it has to miss a few awards ceremonies next year to deliver on that front, it may be an own goal that's worth scoring after all.