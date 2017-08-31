Sony Xperia XZ Premium will get 3D scan skills with Android Oreo update

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will receive improved camera features and a 3D scanning application when its Android Oreo update hits later this year.

Sony confirmed that its 4K-toting smartphone will get the latest version of Android as part of the launch of the new Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact at IFA 2017, and with it the XZ Premium will inherit the features which arrive on its new siblings.

The most interesting addition will be Sony’s new 3D Creator app, which allows you to take 3D scans of faces, heads, food and random objects with your phone and then upload them to social media, apply them to a GIF and even send the scan to a 3D Printer for a physical version of your creation.

Smarter smiles and beautiful bursts

Oreo will also bring improvements to the camera on the Xperia XZ Premium, with a smarter predictive capture mode that’s able to detect smiles and take three snaps before you’ve even hit the shutter key, ensuring you never miss a grin.

Then there’s the improved burst mode that uses automatic phase detection to track moving objects as you snap shots at a rate of 10 pics per second, ensuring your subject is always in focus.

Sony was unable to say when exactly the Android Oreo update for the XZ Premium will arrive, but we expect it to hit phones before the end of the year.

