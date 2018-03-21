Sonos speakers now offer direct playback of Audible audiobooks

Between your Snapchat pout and your quest for inbox zero, finding the time to read through a lengthy novel can be difficult. Audiobook subscription service Audible has been helping people listen along to digitized tomes for years now, but today it's got a special treat for Sonos speaker owners.

The connected Hi-Fi gear will now let you play Audible audiobooks directly through the speakers.

Simply add the service to the Sonos app (or cast from the Audible app itself) and you'll be able to jump straight into the book of your choice.

Alexa on the way

The app lets you jump between chapters and fast forward and rewind 30 seconds, but those using the Alexa-enabled Sonos One speaker will soon be able to talk to the device in order to get their tales told.

With all your data stored in the cloud, bookmarks are automatically carried over to the Sonos speakers, meaning you can carry on directly where you left off when jumping from another Audible-enabled device.

Audible costs a monthly subscription fee of £7.99 / $14.95. Sign up through the Sonos app as opposed to the Audible app itself or through its owner Amazon, and you get two free book tokens, as well as a copy of Miles: The Autobiography of Miles Davis.