Here's why you might want to avoid Windows 10 previews for a while

Yesterday, we heard that the first preview build of Windows 10 Redstone 2 (RS2) – the next major update for the OS due early next year, following on from the Anniversary Update or RS1 – could land as soon as this week, although perhaps unsurprisingly, it won't contain any major changes.

In a statement on the Windows 10 Feedback Hub, Redmond made it clear that not just this first build of RS2, but all the early builds won't have any "noticeable" changes or new features introduced.

So those of you hoping for a juicy addition or two can color yourselves disappointed. Most of the work in these early previews will be tinkering with the very core of the OS, or as Microsoft puts it, "making some structural improvements to OneCore".

Once that's done, Redmond will look at putting new features in, but that won't happen for a few months yet.

Glitch central

Microsoft also issued a warning that because it's playing with the underlying architecture of Windows 10 here, these early preview versions may contain more than their fair share of bugs and glitches. So in other words, they're not for the fainthearted.

Indeed, because there are no new features introduced anyway, these builds are likely to only be appreciated by the real hardcore Windows testers out there. So some of you on the Fast Ring might want to think twice about getting those straight-out-the-door previews.

As for the recently deployed Anniversary Update, that in itself has been causing some folks trouble, with recent reports of the update stripping away Cortana, and causing freezing issues with some computers.

Via: Neowin