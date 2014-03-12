iTunes Radio may go rogue, become own app in iOS 8

The streaming music service iTunes Radio launched with iOS 7 just last year, but rumor has it Apple is already considering making major changes to it. Namely, breaking it off into its own app.

iTunes Radio is currently built into the Music app in iOS 7, but Apple reportedly hopes to boost its usage by building a standalone iTunes Radio app in iOS 8.

The new app is in testing, according to 9to5Mac, which claims to have spoken with "sources briefed on the plans."

With its own, separate presence, the iTunes Radio app will ostensibly be better positioned to compete with Spotify and other streaming music services.

Playing catch-up

Naturally Apple would pre-install iTunes Radio with iOS 8, making it impossible for users to delete it from their devices.

Other than the shift to its own app though, the new iTunes Radio is said to be identical to the service as it currently exists inside the Music app.

Apple is reportedly working on increasing its revenue from ads and expanding iTunes Radio beyond the US and Australia.

Apple reported in 2013 that iTunes Radio has 20 million users during its first week, but that's not much compared with market leader Pandora's 75 million in February 2014.