Should I buy the Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones?

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The bottom line: Bose's SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones offer high-quality audio from a renowned manufacturer. Optimised for Samsung and Android operating systems, you can talk hands-free during calls and control various music functions without having to reach for your phone.

Delivering a deep, rich sound, the SoundTrue Ultras have been designed to allow you to immerse yourself in your music – and reviews suggest that they do a great job of isolating background noise. They're built for durability, so don’t expect the same plushness as some of the over-ear Bose headphones offer – and iPhone/iPod users will want to take note of the separate version Bose created for iOS.

Pros: No outside interference, built-in music controls

Cons: Lacks the finesse of other Bose designs

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones: Everything you need to know

We all know that Bose are renowned for their sound quality and that is what it is offering up here.

These headphones aim for a well-balanced and realistic sound with a certain emphasis on the bassline and they have been designed to be a crowd pleaser and a good all-rounder for listening to various types of music. While not marketed as noise-cancelling, the sealed acoustic in-ear design aided by the StayHear Ultra Tips is designed to help keep them well-buried and reduce the amount of sound that leaks out around you.

Design

Many in-ear headphones start to ache after a while but the StayHear Ultra Tips have been designed with comfort in mind and attempt to remain soft while providing a secure fit. With three sizes available, you can choose the size that best fits your ear shape so they remain comfortable no matter how long you wear them.

With the in-ear design being fully immersive, you can experience the quality of the Bose sound with minimal distraction and concentrate on the clear-cut sound that the manufacturer promises they produce.

Function

These in-ear headphones have been engineered to be durable and sweat and weather resistant, which means the design has been given a robust makeover - not to everyone’s liking. And while this means they’re a decent pair for the gym, reviewers reckon the straight jack doesn’t make them the easiest headphones to zip inside a pocket. Also something to consider is a lot of people these days have caught onto the wireless trend for exercise as it eliminates the risk of yanking the phones out of your ear and these - well- have a wire.

Extras

Because you’re buying Bose, you do benefit from a little extra detail. For example, these headphones come with a carry case so you can keep them protected when not in use. They also come with a clothing clip, which helps to prevent the cable from moving around and producing that horrible interfering cable noise.

For stuffy commutes and calling people on the go, these Bose headphones are ideal. If you need a cheap and disposable pair of semi-decent headphones that offer the superior Bose sound quality, then these are the ones for you. Check out the deals above.