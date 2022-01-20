Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 exact announcement time leaked

Audio player loading…

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 range might both be announced on the same day, and that day is fast approaching, as it’s reportedly February 9.

That’s according to Ice Universe (a leaker with a solid track record) who posted this claim on Weibo (a Chinese social network).

They claim to be 100% sure of this and add that the unveiling will kick off at 11pm Beijing time, which is 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT, or for those in Australia it’s 2am on February 10 AEDT.

While we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt, the source is reputable and sounds very sure of it, so there’s a good chance this is accurate. We’ve also heard a February 9 launch for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range rumored elsewhere, while multiple sources have previously said that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will land alongside it.

So this seems likely. The one thing that makes us less sure is that at least one source has instead pointed to a February 8 announcement. That’s only one day out, but it’s still a different day. This probably isn’t a time zone issue either, as South Korea (Samsung’s home country) and China (where Ice Universe is from) are only an hour apart.

Still, of the two we’d say February 9 seems more likely at this point, as there’s more evidence pointing in that direction.

Analysis: a busy time for smartphones

After a quiet period towards the end of 2021, smartphone season is now in full swing, as the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 range are also likely to get global launches soon (having already been unveiled for China).

We’re expecting to see the standard OnePlus 10 before long as well, and MWC 2022 (the biggest mobile trade show) kicks off at the end of February, with other phones and tablets likely to be announced there.

Even Apple could be getting in on the fun, as while the iPhone 14 range probably won’t land until September, we could see the iPhone SE 3 in or around March, so there will soon be a lot of exciting new handsets to choose from.

