Samsung Galaxy Fit is now on sale in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Fit is now on sale for those who live in the US. You can order it from Samsung's official website where it costs $99.99 (about £90, AU$145) and it comes in either silver or black.

We don't yet have a release date for other markets around the world, but we've asked Samsung for an update on when it'll be on sale in the UK and Australia.

Samsung took its time bringing the Galaxy Fit to (virtual) shop shelves as the new fitness tracker was unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 range back in March this year.

It was also introduced alongside a budget fitness tracker called the Galaxy Fit E, but according to Android Authority the manufacturer has confirmed it won't be bringing the cheapest version to the US. It's sure to be introduced to other markets in the coming months.

As for the Galaxy Fit, it comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display that sports a resolution of 120 x 240. That's 282 pixels per inch. It's water resistant too, so it can be taken in a pool.

As for exercise, the Galaxy Fit features a heart rate monitor as well as automatic tracking for walking, running, cycling, rowing and dynamic workouts.

Battery life is estimated to be a week from a single charge, and that's something we'd like to push to the limit at the time of our review.

You can reply to smartphone notifications on the tracker, but overall you shouldn't expect a top-end level of functionality as it seems to be competing with the likes of the Fitbit Inspire HR or even the newly announced Xiaomi Mi Band 4.