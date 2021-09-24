Ryder Cup 2021 live stream: how to watch USA vs Europe online from anywhere

Ready for enormous drives, gut-wrenching putts, and the constant holler of "Get in the hole!"? After a year delay, the 2020 2021 Ryder Cup is finally here as the finest golfers from the USA reignite their battle with reigning champs from across the Atlantic. It's Steve Stricker vs Pádraig Harrington; Team USA vs Europe; and you can watch every second with our guide to getting a Ryder Cup live stream - no matter where in he world you are.

The host team has won the past three tournaments fairly emphatically, but that may well change this year, with Team Europe featuring seven players from the 17.5 - 10.5 victory in 2018. Stalwarts Lee Westwood, Sergio García and Ian Poulter will complement the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood.

Team USA may be green, but Stricker has four of the best five golfers in the world at his service, in Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and captain's pick Xander Schauffele. That world No. 21 Scottie Scheffler is his lowest ranked player has to be a frightening prospect, even for a group that's as sure of itself as Team Europe appears to be.

We're not sure Stricker will be pairing Bryson DeChambeau - who had a miserable time three years ago - with Brooks Koepka, but a successful tournament for Team USA would raise the tantalising prospect of a ceasefire between these bitter rivals, with world peace surely to follow.

The stakes could barely be higher, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2021 Ryder Cup live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Ryder Cup live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Ryder Cup golf live stream in the UK and US, as well as the likes of Australia, Canada and Australia - scroll down for a full breakdown of options. But because of geo-restrictions, you’ll need to use a VPN service if you're abroad to dial in to a location that lets you watch the golf online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get stared using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Ryder Cup golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watching from abroad is as easy as a drive, a pitch and a putt...

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation for streamers is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select a server from your home location

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - for example, Americans can head to Peacock TV or UK golf fans to Sky Go

Ryder Cup live stream: how to watch for FREE and without cable in the US

In the US, the early stages of the tournament are being shown on the Golf Channel before NBC brings it home - but every moment of the action is being shown on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website or the NBC website and log in with your cable credentials to stream the golf online. How to watch Ryder Cup online without cable As mentioned above, Peacock is the best place to watch the Ryder Cup, as it's showing all of the action, from 8am-7pm ET on Friday and Saturday, and from 12pm-6pm ET on Sunday. Plans start from $4.99 a month (can be cancelled any time) and, as well as the golf, a Peacock TV subscription gives you access to Premier League soccer, WWE, Premiership rugby, and the best that NBC has to offer on demand. For a fuller OTT solution, Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue plan hosts NBC and the first month currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on nets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. Another great option if all you're after this week is the golf is FuboTV, as it includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's pricier than Sling but still a reasonable alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Ryder Cup 2021 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Watch Ryder Cup online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Ryder Cup: live stream golf in the UK

UK-based golf fans can tune into all of the Ryder Cup action on Sky Sports, but be warned that each day of action concludes after midnight. Live coverage of the 2021 Ryder Cup is available through the Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel from September 24-26, and it's as comprehensive as it gets, running from 12.45pm-12.30am BST for days 1 and 2, and from 4.45pm-1am on day 3. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership. But to go all out, check out our guide to today's best Sky TV packages and deals. Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Ryder Cup 2021 pairings and schedule

Friday morning pairings - foursomes

Match 1 (7.05am CT / 1.05pm BST): Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth vs Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia

Match 2 (7.21am CT / 1.21pm BST): Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa vs Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland

Match 3 (7.37am CT / 1.37pm BST): Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger vs Lee Westwood/Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match 4 (7.53am CT / 1.53pm BST): Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter

(Image credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ryder Cup 2021 times

The tournament tees off on Friday, September 24, with the final action set to be played on Sunday, September 26.

As ever, the mornings of the first two days are reserved for foursomes, with fourballs being played in the afternoons. Both days start at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST.

The final day ratchets up the tension with 12 one-on-one singles matches, the action kicking off at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2021: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing coverage of the 2021 Ryder Cup, though it's skipping day 1 entirely. Coverage starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday for day 2, and at 12pm ET / 9am PT for day 3. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a Ryder Cup live stream. It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN Direct on a streaming-only basis from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Ryder Cup 2021 coverage just like you would at home.

2021 Ryder Cup live stream: how to watch for FREE in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Ryder Cup on Fox Sports or the excellent-value streaming service Kayo Sports. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Ryder Cup 2021 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Prepare for a few very sleepy nights though, as coverage starts at 10.30pm AEST on day 1, 11pm on day 2, and at 2am for day 3. Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Ryder Cup live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Ryder Cup 2021: live stream golf in New Zealand

Live Ryder Cup coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. But be warned, much of the action takes place in the early hours, with days one and two beginning at 12am NZST, and day 3 getting underway at 4am. However, that also means each day's action concludes at around midday, which is very convenient. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

(Image credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Team Europe for 2021 Ryder Cup

Pádraig Harrington (Team Captain)

Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Bernd Wiesberger

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Paul Casey

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Lee Westwood

Sergio García (Captain’s Pick)

Shane Lowry (Captain’s Pick)

Ian Poulter (Captain’s Pick)

Team USA for 2021 Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker (Team Captain)

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Tony Finau (Captain’s Pick)

Xander Schauffele (Captain’s Pick)

Jordan Spieth (Captain’s Pick)

Harris English (Captain’s Pick)

Daniel Berger (Captain’s Pick)

Scottie Scheffler (Captain’s Pick)

(Image credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Where is the 2021 Ryder Cup being played?

The 2021 Ryder Cup is being played at Whistling Straits, Kohler, for the first time.

The links-style course, which sits on the west coast of Lake Michigan, has previously hosted three editions of the PGA Championship. Ominously for Team USA, an American finished runner-up on each occasion.

Ryder Cup weather forecast for Sheboygan

If a links-style course, in Wisconsin, hugging one of North America's Great Lakes, didn't sound precarious enough, Friday's weather forecast could make things trickier still, with a drizzly, breezy opening day in the offing.

The outlook is far more positive after that, with nothing but sunshine expected for the remainder of the tournament.

Who are the favorites for the 2021 Ryder Cup?

The nature of match play means it's futile picking a pre-tournament favourite. Harrington has plumped for experience in his camp, with Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger the three rookies in a European team whose members have 38 tournaments to their names.

Team USA, meanwhile, has eschewed experience in favour of form and talent, with six players getting their first ever taste of Ryder Cup action. They have just 12 Ryder Cups' worth of experience between them, but eight of them are in the world's top 10, and nine are in the top 20.

And a home crowd certainly plays its part, especially in the USA! USA! USA! The visiting team has only won 13 of 42 Ryder Cup tournaments, and nine of those went the way of Team USA.

Who won the 2018 Ryder Cup?

Despite a rough start for Team Europe, they turned it around to win the 2018 Ryder Cup by a distance.

It was a bittersweet victory for captain Thomas Bjørn, who then had to honour his promise of having the 17.5 - 10.5 winning score tattooed on his backside.

The 2020 Ryder Cup was postponed because of Covid-19, with the next edition taking place near Rome in 2023.