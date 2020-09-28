Resident Evil Netflix show gets its first eerie trailer – and a release window

A teaser trailer has now dropped for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CG-animated Netflix series coming to the streaming service next year.

The series is being produced by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who also brought us CG Resident Evil films such as Degeneration, Damnation, and Vendetta.

Resident Evil fans are going to have a lot to keep themselves occupied in 2021, it seems. We also know that a new Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Village, is going to be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC in the same year.

We’re also expecting a live-action Resident Evil TV show – also in production at Netflix – from one of the writers of Supernatural.

Watch the trailer already!

The trailer is pretty standard Resident Evil fare – in a very good way. We get a look at a abandoned house, at least one zombie (with more to come, let’s be honest) and some ominous-looking test tubes that seem to have been smashed on the floor.

Series regulars Leon S. Kennedy and Clarie Redfield make an appearance, too, although Infinite Darkness seems to be an original story rather than a direct adaptation of a specific game.

This brief glimpse suggests the TV series will cleave closer to more claustrophobic games in the series, such as Resident Evil I and Resident Evil: Biohazard, rather than the more apocalyptic storylines seen in the live-action Resident Evil movies.

