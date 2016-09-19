Hasselblad reveals its vision of a modular 75MP medium format camera

Hasselblad has introduced some big innovations this year between the 100MP H6D-100c and its first mirrorless medium-format camera, the X1D – but the Swedish camera-maker isn't done yet, and now it's teasing its next big creation.

Meet the V1D. It's only a concept for now, previewed at Photokina 2016 in Cologne, Germany, but Hasselblad has some big ambitions to make it the modular square-format camera of the future.

At its core, this square-format camera could feature a 75MP sensor wrapped around a black box machined from a solid block of aluminum. While the camera is simple, Hasselblad has designed it to take on additional modules that users can attach.

For example, the top portion could be outfitted with a viewfinder or display, while controls and grips could be mounted to the sides. What's more, the entire control scheme of the V1D could be customized for left-handed users or unique preferences, with rotary dial controls for aperture and shutter speed placed on either the left or right hand side.

It's hard to say when and if the V1D will become a reality, but given Hasselblad's recent willingness to experiment and innovate, we're pretty betting it will come sooner than you'd think.

Better in black

Hot on the heels of introducing the world's first mirrorless medium-format camera just a few months ago, Hasselblad is introducing a new edition of the X1D and new lenses for it too.

The Hasselblad X1D '4116 edition' is the new all0black version of the 50MP mirrorless format camera and it comes complete with XCD 45mm lens, leather hand strap and one-year extended warranty. However, this special edition box set comes at a hefty price of $12,995 USD or £8,990 (about AU$).

Aside from being in a special bundle, this is still the same X1D, which is designed to capture 14 stops of dynamic range and 14-bit color. The Hasselblad X1D is also designed to capture exposures from 1/2000 of a second up to 60 minutes, and features an ISO range of 100-25,600.

Going ultra-wide

Hasselblad is also introducing a new XCD 30mm f/3.5 ultra-wide lens, providing shooters with a 24mm equivalent lens ink 35mm terms. The wide 83-degree angle of view makes this lens effective for landscape, reportage and travel photography.

Hasselblad has yet to announce pricing or availability for the XCD 30mm f/3.5 lens.