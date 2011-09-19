WIN! A Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo

Thanks to the mobile price comparison site, Mobilife.com, you could be the first of your mates to own the new Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo - a small handset packed with features, such as an 8MP camera, 3.7-inch LED backlit screen and Android v2.3 Gingerbread operating system.

Mobilife.com is the new mobile price comparison site approved by Ofcom and takes the hassle out of finding a new deal when your contract comes up for renewal.

In the past, trawling through the million or so deals on offer has been such a pain for most of us, that 70% of contract phone users in the UK are on the wrong tariff, wasting an amazing £3bn a year paying for minutes and texts we don't need!

Deal breaker

A new site called Mobilife.com has changed all that. They will show you the best deal for you from the millions of combinations of handsets, tariffs and add-ons such as cashback deals and free gifts available on the UK market – and all you have to do it click to get the handset you want at the tariff that's right for you. The company has already saved one heavy data user £612.24 a year on his contract!

The data is updated every day, so you know that you will always be getting a recommendation based on the very latest deals available.

If you like the look of this phone, why not head over to Mobilife.com to check out all the latest deals for it, with 24 month deals from as little as £10.50 a month.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Mr K Gibson.

